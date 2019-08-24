Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Revealing Crop Top At 90210’s Peach Pit

Farrah Abraham stepped right into the 1990s this week when she took her daughter to the Beverly Hills, 90210 Peach Pit pop up restaurant in Los Angeles.

The former Teen Mom OG star documented the trip on her Instagram story, showing she and Sophia sitting at the counter and enjoying sandwiches and milkshakes.

Little Sophia wore a cute pink outfit, which included a sweater with an ice cream cone on the front. She had her dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that fell around her shoulders.

However, Farrah’s ensemble wasn’t as innocent. Abraham wore a leopard-print crop top with puffy sleeves and an extremely low cut. The shirt could barely contain Farrah’s massive cleavage, as she left very little to the imagination with the tiny top.

The reality star’s tiny waist and extremely toned abs were also on full display in the outfit. Farrah added a pair of high-waisted black pants and some leopard-print shoes to complete her look.

Meanwhile, Abraham had her long, light brown hair pulled back on top and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included thick lashes, dark eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her lips to finish off her glam style.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently opened up about how she keeps her body in shape.

“I love my body. Like, I am the healthiest I have ever been. I am the happiest. I am not so fit like I was last year. I am more feminine now. So, I have been enjoying it, I really have been,” Farrah told Life & Style.

“Boxing is always great, I am not going to lie, but I have been mixing [it] up. I have been doing Pilates. I have been doing just stretching — just pure stretching classes — nothing else,” Farrah continued.

Abraham is so dedicated to having a fit figure that she revealed she was hitting the gym twice a day for workouts.

“There have been a lot of good new workouts. So, I am kind of like doing two-a-days, but [with] a different workout regimen,” Farrah added of her exercise routine.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life by following the former Teen Mom OG star on Instagram.