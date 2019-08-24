Tom Holland Addresses Spider-Man Debacle At Disney’s D23 Expo

It’s been quite the week for Marvel Studios, and it’s not just because of the massive announcements arriving at Disney’s D23 Expo this weekend. Earlier this week it was revealed that Sony Pictures Entertainment would be ending its deal with Marvel Studios regarding the use of Spider-Man in MCU films. Negotiations couldn’t be met between the two studios, with Sony ultimately deciding to pull the web-slinger from the superhero movie juggernaut, meaning there will be no more of Tom Holland’s Spidey in the MCU… for now.

Spider-Man was not scheduled to be discussed at the D23 Expo this weekend, especially since the superhero had the last film release in the MCU. Holland was in attendance at D23, however, to promote his new animated film Onward with fellow Marvel buddy Chris Pratt. While the cast was on stage discussing their new film, Holland briefly addressed the drama between Marvel and Sony, giving fans a little something extra according to Variety.

“It’s been a crazy week, and I love you all from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland said at the brief panel.

The “I love you 3000” line solidified that he was talking about the MCU news of his character this week. The audience applauded wildly at the comment, with fans showing support for Peter Parker himself.

Holland is set to appear in two more Spider-Man films, which will currently completely fall under the reigns of Sony Pictures. This means Kevin Feige will not be involved in the production, which suggests the MCU and its characters will likely not be involved in their story moving forward with the new Spidey.

Of course, nothing is ever really dead when it comes to movie negotiations and many are suspecting Sony and Marvel will come to some sort of an agreement in the next few months, allowing Holland’s Spider-Man back into the MCU.

Holland has been considered the best version of Spider-Man since Sony first released a trilogy of films starting in 2002. Both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have played the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but Holland’s likeability has put him at the top of a short list.

The 23-year-old actor has appeared in five MCU films to date, starting with Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Holland’s Spider-Man then showed up in his first solo flick, Homecoming, followed by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. MCU’s Spider-Man was set to be a leader moving forward in the studio, also rumored to be appearing in team-up flicks in the future.