Only Mother Teresa Has Done More For Women Than Donald Trump, Says His Surrogate

'I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?' asks Tana Goertz.

A video clip of Donald Trump surrogate Tana Goertz comparing the commander-in-chief to Mother Teresa has gone viral on social media, Rolling Stone reports.

According to Goertz, a former The Apprentice contestant who is now a senior employee of the Trump campaign, no living human being has done more for women than Trump.

“I know this man. I know his stamina. There’s not a person alive that literally has done so much for a female, for the female population,” Goertz told a CBS News reporter, before comparing the president to Mother Teresa.

“I can’t think of one person, except for Mother Teresa. I mean, literally, who has done more for women in office than Donald Trump?”

Goertz’s remarks were prompted by CBS News’ questions about Iowa women who voted for Trump in 2016 but supported Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to the former Apprentice contestant, who is now a Trump Team Coordinator in Iowa, the Democrats won in the Hawkeye State because Trump was not on the ticket. If it was possible to have Trump on every ticket in the country, according to his surrogate, the Republican Party would never lose an election.

“If Donald Trump was running, we would have never lost anything,” Goertz said.

“There’s different candidates running that don’t have the power that Donald Trump has, and the pull,” she added.

As Rolling Stone notes, the Trump administration’s record on women’s rights has been widely criticized. For instance, the administration forced Planned Parenthood to reject federal funding, made it easier for employers to deny contraceptive healthcare coverage to female employees, cut funding for sex education in favor of abstinence programs, and cracked down on abortion rights.

Trump ranks with Mother Teresa on women’s issues, surrogate claims https://t.co/QyXQypdPgr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 24, 2019

Loading...

“Our president has always degraded women — and we’ve always let him,” wrote Time magazine in December 2017, in a piece exploring Trump’s history of comments and behavior described as sexist and misogynist.

Reminding her readers that Trump was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women by their genitals, writer Jill Filipovic concluded that the president does not see women as human beings, but as “walking sex-holes.”

Most recently, as CNN reported, Trump came under fire for calling Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen “nasty.” The president’s comments were a response to Frederiksen’s claim that his interest in buying Greenland was “absurd.”

“Nasty” is a pejorative Trump often uses to insult women, according to CNN, which noted that the president has described women such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “nasty.”