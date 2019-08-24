Kit Harington Is Going From ‘Game Of Thrones’ To The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Kit Harington has left Westeros and is moving to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reports that the actor best known for playing John Snow will be joining the cast of The Eternals. Harington will be playing Dane Whitman and his alter-ego, The Black Knight. The announcement about the casting was made by Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige on Saturday at the D23.

Kit Harington once said that he’d like to pursue roles that are very different from Jon Snow in the future. However, as Bleeding Cool notes, The Black Knight character is a medieval hero, which is the time period that Game Of Thrones — and the book series it’s based on — takes inspiration from. He also wields a sword as Jon Snow did.

Unlike Jon Snow though, Dane Whitman is transported to modern times to do his heroic deeds.

The news of Kit Harington’s role in The Eternals has even more significance for Game Of Thrones fans when you remember that Richard Madden is in the film too. Madden played Rob Stark on the show and he and Harington’s character grew up together. The characters parted ways in Season 1 of the show, so if the actors have a dialogue together in The Eternals, then it will likely send many GOT fans into a frenzy.

“Kit Harington and Richard Madden are literally brothers on and off-screen and now they’re going to be starring in the same MCU movie together??” wrote one fan on Twitter. “This is a stark reunion and nobody can tell me otherwise.”

Richard Madden is playing Ikaris. According to a character bio on Marvel, his body is powered by cosmic energy and he can survive most injuries, allowing him to regenerate. He also doesn’t age like the rest of The Eternals and is immune to diseases.

The film’s cast is pretty star-studded. Angelina Jolie will also be in the film, as well as Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee.

There have been lots of big Disney and Marvel movie news coming out of D23. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kevin Feige revealed the release date for the Black Panther sequel. There will also be an Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused series on Disney’s new streaming service starring Ewan McGregor. McGregor was last seen as Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

The Eternals is scheduled to be released in late 2020.