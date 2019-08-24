Spoilers For Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’: Devon’s Stunning Change In Fortune

Next week on The Young and the Restless, the spoilers video reveals that Adam vows to destroy the myth of the Newmans. Plus, Kevin confronts Michael for arresting Chloe, and Devon gets stunning news about Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Adam (Mark Grossman) tells a stoic Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) along with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) that he is not satisfied with taking down only one or two of them. No, the only thing that will satisfy Adam is destroying the whole myth of the Newman family. Adam vows to destroy his entire family over the way things have gone since his return to Genoa City. Of course, Victor has seen it all in his time, so he is not worried that Adam will best him. However, The Inquistr reported that The Mustache gathers his children to warn them about Adam’s threats, though. They need to be extra vigilant to ensure that Adam does not somehow gain access to their businesses.

Meanwhile, both Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) find themselves under arrest at the Genoa City Police Department. New District Attorney, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) arrives, and Kevin lets his brother have it. Michael professes to love his little brother, but Kevin cannot see how his brother truly loves him since he arrested Chloe. Of course, Kevin is out of the loop about Michael’s big plans. By bringing Chloe’s faking her death to light, Michael is taking away Adam’s leverage over his brother, which leaves Chloe and Kevin in the clear.

Loading...

Michael did not quite plan on Kevin punching him, though. Now, not only is Chloe under arrest, but also Kevin wears a matching set of handcuffs. Chloe will soon bond out, and she will end up being okay since she was insane during the cabin explosion that left Adam presumed dead. Surely Michael can drop the charges against his brother.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) receives a shocking letter. It seems that his grandmother’s will has some discrepancies. All these years, Devon has been the beneficiary of much of Katherine Chancellor’s largesse, but if the will is not legal, then that could mean a dramatic reversal in fortune for the Genoa City businessman. Devon lost Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John) in the last year, and losing out on his lifestyle may be the blow that makes him sink into deep despair.