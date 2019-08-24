Lindsay Lohan’s See-Through Dress Sparks Instagram Freakout In ‘The Masked Singer’ Video

Lindsay Lohan has delivered one of her best looks. The Mean Girls actress has been promoting her judging role on Australia’s version of The Masked Singer. Clearly, this 33-year-old is still in demand. Lindsay took to Instagram earlier today to showcase her outfit on the series, with a fan response that suggested nothing short of a freakout within just one hour of the update going live.

The video showed the famous redhead on the show’s set. Lindsay was smiling and posing for the camera with the star herself in still mode, although background individuals behind her were in motion. The actress was looking sizzling in a gold sequin dress with somewhat of a sheer finish – while a skirt panel and chest segments were opaque, this little number wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. The star’s arms and most of her upper half were visible via the see-through fabric, although the finish was chic, glitzy, and nothing short of impeccable. Lindsay struck a confident pose with her hands on her hips, with a full face of makeup accentuating her attractive features.

Glitter may draw attention, but it looks like Lindsay’s fans have been blown away by the star herself.

“You should be in Madame Tussauds,” one fan wrote with a black-heart emoji.

“Very Madame Tussauds” saw a fan react similarly.

While not all responses seemed to see fans either wanting a wax version of Lohan in the famous British museum (or suggesting that she resembles existing ones), many were throwing out the complimentary vibe.

“Ahhhhh loook at you” seemed to see one fan particularly excited.

“She’s slaying I’m slaying,” another wrote.

Lindsay’s update today may have seen a bit of a meltdown, but it likewise generated a high turnout in terms of likes. More than 8,500 were clocked within the first 20 minutes of the video going live, and with the same time frame also netting Lindsay’s video over 32,000 views.

“Worth your weight in gold,” one fan remarked with what was likely a reference to the regal-hued outfit.

The glittery look is one that seems adored by celebrities these days. Earlier this year, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner rocked up to the 2019 Met Gala in a custom-made Versace gown covered in diamonds. A similar finish was seen at the same event by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Lindsay’s fame may not be quite of the caliber seen by the world’s youngest billionaire or fashion face Emily, but it looks like the actress’ latest look has definitely gotten noticed.

