The Next Bachelor To Be Announced In Late September

There are three leading contenders for the starring role for the next season of 'The Bachelor.'

Bachelor in Paradise has only just begun, and there is already a lot of chatter going on about who will star in the next season of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, eager fans will have to wait awhile before the identity of the new lucky guy is revealed. This is likely because Bachelor producers are still in the process of coming to a definite decision.

There are a lot of factors that play into who is chosen for the leading role. Producers typically look for a fan favorite who will be entertaining, keep the ratings up, and be able to handle all that this bizarre process entails with as much grace as possible. They reportedly have it narrowed down to three eligible men, according to Variety. Bachelor in Paradise will finish filming in late September. The name of the next bachelor is expected to be released at that time.

Mike Johnson is a hot contender for the role. Johnson was a fan favorite of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Johnson is a former military man who gained the approval of fans across the nation with his charm, good looks, and deep respect and care for Brown. If Johnson does get the coveted role, he’ll be the first-ever African American bachelor. Many believe this is a welcome change. Currently, Johnson is still starring on Bachelor in Paradise and trying to make connections with fellow Bachelor nation alums.

Peter Weber is another fan favorite from Brown’s season. Weber is a young pilot who won over Brown’s heart. Unfortunately, he headed home with a broken heart when she ultimately had feelings for another man. Because Weber has not yet appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, rumors have been going around that he is perhaps being considered as the next bachelor.

I’m here for this. I don’t care if she’s not part of BN. Demi is and I want to see her journey with Kristian just as much as anyone else from the show. This is beautiful and groundbreaking. Congrats @demi_burnett. #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/xenLyJYYGs — MissSaintG (@theRealMSG) August 21, 2019

Derek Peth is also reportedly in the running. Peth is currently starring on Bachelor in Paradise but has been having a pretty tough go of things thus far. He formed an immediate connection with Demi Burnett and the pair appeared to be in a great place. However, in the last episode, Burnett made the decision to pursue a relationship with a woman from back home.

Peth asked for respect for Burnett in a Twitter statement.