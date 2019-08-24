Legend Naomi Campbell, 49, Strips Down To Black Bikini Blowing Instagram’s Mind

Naomi Campbell is proving that age is just a number. The British supermodel’s career may have peaked in the decade that ushered in Kate Moss and Claudia Schiffer, but this 49-year-old is still very much in demand. Naomi has taken to Instagram with a reminder that she’s a Calvin Klein face – while the model did mention a throwback via her “#fbf” caption, the video dates from her fall 2019 shoot. In short, hardly a throwback.

The video showed Naomi on-set with everything looking low-frills, as is typical from the American fashion label. Naomi had been filmed full length and mostly from behind as she showcased her sizzling body in black two-piece swimwear – while Esquire‘s report earlier this year chronicled a lingerie display from Naomi as she joined celebrities including Bella Hadid to shoot the campaign, today seemed to see the modeling legend leaning towards swimwear.

Naomi’s bikini showcased her sensationally long legs, super-pert booty, and overall Amazonian frame, with a sexy hair whip upping the ante. The model appeared barefoot, although a pair of white bath slippers appeared next to her.

This wasn’t an update that Instagram was going to ignore. Naomi’s video had racked up over 548,000 likes in one day, with over 1,440 fans taking to the comments section.

“You are incredible!” came from actress Zoe Saldana.

“Like no other,” another fan wrote.

Many of the most upvoted comments seemed to come from fans not quite able to process that this youthful-looking model is set to turn 50 soon.

“But…you’re 50 years old… how are you 20????” was a comment racking up 86 likes.

The user may have gotten Naomi’s age off a touch, but the sentiment seemed clear. It was also echoed by another popular response.

“You look 20 yrs old,” a fan wrote.

“Bruh, she has not aged on a molecular level, at all” was another comment.

Indeed, it does seem that this fashion icon hasn’t aged a day since fronting her countless magazine covers back in her twenties. Naomi’s career, in itself, has proven a landmark one by virtue of her being one of the first black faces to make it to icon status in modeling. The star’s career has seen her walk the runway for high-end brands including Chanel, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Yves Saint Laurent, with her popularity likewise reflected by the brands she has fronted in campaigns: Fendi, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren are just a handful.

Naomi has 7.5 million Instagram followers.