Wendy Williams Called Out For Wearing Makeup After Claiming She’d Gone Makeup Free

Wendy Williams tried to pass off her recent selfie as more natural but fans didn't buy it.

Television personality Wendy Williams is known for her love of keeping up appearances. She has her own talk show entitled The Wendy Williams Show which is largely focused on celebrity gossip, relationships, fashion and rumors. During each episode, Williams doesn’t hesitate to go full glam. She’s always sporting a full face of makeup, an expensive outfit, and plenty of jewelry and accessories. It’s rare that we see the star without her makeup on. However, in a recent Instagram post, Williams claimed to be bare faced. Fans simply weren’t having it, according to The Atlanta Black Star.

In the photo, Williams sits alongside fashion icon André Leon Talley. The pair smile while sitting in the television star’s apartment. Williams isn’t in her usual glam, lounging in a bright yellow robe instead of her usual designer ensemble. In her caption, the star gushed about how much she likes the new version of herself who is more laid back. She also claimed to be without makeup in the photo.

“What the late lunch in my apt, still in my robe, no makeup, Kevin & Travis in the other room, @andreltalley is going on?! I like her!! See you September 16th,” the star wrote.

While Williams might not have the amount of makeup on that she usually wears, fans were quick to point out that she was hardly bare faced. They called attention to the apparent eyeliner and mascara she had on. Many fans called Williams out for allegedly lying about not wearing any makeup, referencing that the paparazzi has caught Williams bare faced before and she looked a lot different than she did in this selfie.

“Wendy.. you have make up on.. we know how you look without it.. Luvya, but let’s stick with the truth,” one fan wrote.

Williams is in the midst of preparing for a comedy tour which will take place this fall. The tour has been off to a rough star with quite a few shows already being cancelled. The reason behind the cancellations isn’t clear, but is believed to be due to low ticket sales.

After announcing that Williams would not in fact perform at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, the venue released a public statement regarding the cancellation.