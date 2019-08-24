Buxom Models Ashley Graham & Tabria Majors Make A Splash In ‘Twinning’ Throwback Bikini Photo

Fans of Ashley Graham and Tabria Majors were treated to a fabulous curve-exposing pic of the two buxom babes earlier this week. On Thursday, the wildly popular beachwear brand, Swimsuits For All, shared a stunning beachside snap of the lovely ladies, a throwback photo from 2018 that showed the curvy beauties sunbathing at the beach in matching string bikinis.

The two plus-size models made some serious waves with the gorgeous shot. Pictured rocking the label’s “Icon” bikini – a white triangle two-piece designed by Ashley herself, as part of her on-going collaboration with Swimsuits For All – the fabulous ladies flaunted some dangerous curves in the barely there beach attire. The result was a breathtaking photoshoot that beautifully showcased their voluptuous figures, seeking to empower women and to inspire them to embrace their curves.

Posing on a sandy beach with beaming smiles on their beautiful faces, Ashley and Tabria looked radiant in the sun-kissed snap, proving that all you need to have fun in the summertime is a sizzling bathing suit and someone dear close by. Their beachside pic racked up over 16,000 likes and a little shy of 50 comments; significantly more than most photos shared on the Swimsuits For All page.

“The best photo on the internet!” one person wrote under the smoldering snap, adding a trio of flattering emoji of the clapping-hands, heart-eyes, and heart variety.

“Babes galore,” was a second reply, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

As per usual, Ashley slayed the beach-babe look in the revealing bikini. The 31-year-old hottie, who is currently pregnant with her first child, put her curvaceous bikini bod on display in the sexy, yet elegant two-piece.

In classic Ashley Graham style, the leading body-positivity advocate, who famously became the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in 2016, proudly showed off her bountiful curves in the daring swimsuit. To better showcase the eye-catching two-piece, the brunette bombshell struck a sultry pose, parting her legs in a provocative posture that emphasized her strong thighs. At the same time, she bared her deep cleavage in the minuscule ensemble, showing a great expanse of bronzed, glistening skin.

While Ashley was certainly a sight to behold, fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Tabria Majors looked equally astounding in the tiny string bikini. The 28-year-old stunner flashed her generous decolletage in the saucy bathing suit, nearly spilling out of the skimpy triangle top. The bubbly model flaunted her killer curves with utmost confidence and a heavy dose of sex appeal, giving fans a glimpse of her cheeky hip tattoo.

This is not the first time that Ashley and Tabria have showcased this particular look on Instagram. As many fans will remember, Ashley originally debuted the white string bikini last August, when she posted a different snap from the same photoshoot.

As expected, Instagram was all over the newly released pic.

“Body goals right there!!!!” one Instagram user commented under the steamy bikini shot.

“So beautiful,” read another message, trailed by two heart emoji.

“Two of my favorite ladies!” penned a third person.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.

“These are my literal body positive icons thank you @ashleygraham & @tabriamajors for reshaping the way I view and love my body [heart emoji].”

Another follower took the time to pen a sweet message of appreciation for Swimsuits For All.

“Thank you for featuring normal regular bodies. That [sic] why I purchase from the company,” they said.

A second satisfied customer had only high praises for the “Icon” string bikini.

“I bought this suit and I’ve never felt more confident in a bikini,” they wrote in reply to the photo, adding a bikini emoji and a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

Although the photo received a lot of love on Instagram, fans couldn’t help but point out that the throwback pic didn’t hold true to Ashley’s and Tabria’s current looks. For one thing, Ashley is presently sporting a prominent baby bump, as seen in many of her recent Instagram updates.

Meanwhile, at the time the photo was taken, Tabria flaunted a full mane of long, luscious curls. The raven-haired beauty has since dramatically changed her hairstyle and now rocks a short cut.

Fans who want to keep up with Ashley’s and Tabria’s latest endeavors can follow the curvy models on Instagram.