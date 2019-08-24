Meet The New ’90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk’ Cast

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, a reality show that documents the journey of couples navigating the K-1 visa process, through which an American citizen petitions for their foreign partners to enter the United States, debuted in 2014, and has since been renewed for seven seasons. The series currently has five spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which is expected to return later this year with new faces, according to a report from E! News.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk is a reaction show, in which past cast members of the series and their family and friends invite cameras into their homes to film them watching current seasons of the shows. The cast members will then provide their own thoughts and opinions on the relationships of the other couples, while viewers follow along.

The show is expected to return to television in September, and the cast will be dissecting new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The upcoming episodes of the show will feature the following TLC couples and their relatives.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Viewers were introduced to Elizabeth and Andrei during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple later went on to appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, where they prepared to welcome their first child together while trying to maintain peace between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei.

Colt and Debbie

Colt originally appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 with his wife, Larissa, and was later featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. As fans of the series already know, Colt’s mother, Debbie, played a significant role throughout the couple’s time on television. Debbie and Larissa were constantly at odds, and the woman revealed that she did not care for the way her daughter-in-law treated her son. After Colt and Larissa divorced, Debbie made him promise to stay away from the Brazilian woman.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu also appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple met while Kalani was on vacation in Samoa, and she was immediately smitten with the 23-year-old resort worker. The couple married and are parents to two bouncing boys. Kalani’s sister will also be appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

Along with the new faces, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk will also feature returning couples, including David and Annie and Loren and Alexei. Brothers Tarik and Dean will also be returning to the series, while Darcey and her sister seemed to have been removed from the cast. Darcey is currently appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which means the Pillow Talk couples will likely be commenting on her relationship with a new beau, British businessman Tom Brooks.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is now airing on Sundays, and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk will return on September 15.