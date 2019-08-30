Kourtney Kardashian Swings In A Sexy Purple Swimsuit, Gets Parenting Advice From Her Pastor

Kourtney Kardashian has been enjoying Santa Barbara on vacation as she celebrates the beginning of the Labor Day weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dropping hints about her California getaway for the past few days, even sharing packing secrets on the Instagram account for her lifestyle blog called Poosh.

The sexy mother of three rocked a skintight bodysuit as a base for an outfit. Then, she added blue bottoms, a white blazer, and nude heels to her traveling look. Her long locks, pulled back into a bun, were parted down the middle as she wore very minimal makeup, save for a bit of bronzer and a nude swipe to her luscious lips, according to The Inquisitr.

Now that Kourtney has arrived at her coastal destination, she seems to be more relaxed — way more relaxed. In fact, on August 30, the eldest Kardashian daughter put up a two-image post on Instagram that showed her swinging on a hammock which was strung between two large trees as she showed off her body, along with her impressive cleavage, in full stretch mode.

The 40-year-old has never looked so desirable. She wore a purple swimsuit that created the ability to display her long, lean legs and her taut midsection. In the second of the pair of images that she captioned “weekend,” Kourtney leaned against a massive tree trunk while sharing a full-length view of her perfectly proportioned body.

The woodsy environment seemed to satisfy this American beauty as she likely looked forward to chilling for a few more days before heading back to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s pastors, Chad and Julia Veech, have been helpful to the busy mother who has recently been seeking out ways to share her faith with her children, according to Christian Post.

She told the couple about her initiation into religion, as shared by her father.

“We grew up always hearing Bible stories, my dad already read us Bible stories and we would talk about it in the car, we would listen to Bible songs, we went to Sunday school, not every Sunday but a lot.”

With that information given, Kourtney wanted to know if there were “routines or things” that her pastors do with their own family “that could be helpful.”

Among other ideas, Chad revealed that he uses “words of affirmation to help keep his kids on the right path. He also uses bedtime as a good time to ask their children if “there are any friends” that want to pray for before going to sleep.

Kourtney took note of that concept and other salient ideas during her talk with Chad and Julia.

That being said, Kourtney Kardashian’s life, family and, yes, her sexy photos, can be admired and enjoyed by following the single mother on social media. Fans can also check out her blog on Poosh and they can also tune into her family’s long-running E! reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.