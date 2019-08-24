Kourtney Kardashian’s Slow-Motion Bikini Video Has Instagram Shook

Kourtney Kardashian just keeps heating up Instagram. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made a fair few appearances in a floral-print bikini and leopard-print turban of late: as The Inquisitr reported less than a week ago, Kourtney appeared bathed in light and reclining on a couch as she showcased her sizzling frame in merch that’s seen her Poosh lifestyle brand collaborate with swimwear brand Aquis.

There’s been an update.

Earlier today, Kourtney featured in the same eye-catching two-piece, although the video delivery marked a first with regards to this ensemble. The 40-year-old was knocking the cameras dead with her slow-motion hair whip and outdoor posing, with the post itself quickly racking up views: over 5,000 were clocked within just 19 minutes of the post going live.

It looks like Poosh is making its mark. The April-launched brand initially started out with informative blog posts centering around all aspects of female living. Topics covered included home interiors, nutrition, fitness, and relationships, although the scope of subjects now seems endless, with summer beauty tips and travel ideas also offered. Most recently, Poosh has raised a few eyebrows with vaginal wash recommendations, as The Daily Mail recently documented. With some fans not too keen on the terminology used to describe female private parts – and others questioning the concept of vaginal washing – this was one blog post that definitely got the world talking.

Swimwear collaborations seem to be a massive deal in the Kardashian-Jenner circle, though – both from the E! show’s family members themselves, and the close-knit circle of friends they keep company with. Model and girlfriend to Scott Disick Sofia Richie has landed herself a high-profile collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s. The 21-year-old might be busy celebrating her birthday today, but she’s likely clocking healthy merch profits as she enjoys her special day.

Also proving savvy in the swimwear collaboration world has been Kylie Jenner’s friend Draya Michele. The Basketball Wives LA alum founded her Mint Swim brand back in 2011, with a photo this summer seeing the star showcase a yellow swimsuit with the Kylie Skin founder’s logo on it. While this didn’t appear to be a full-blown collection, it was a reminder that Draya’s brand will, in some way, partner up with companies ruled by some of Hollywood’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Kourtney’s brand has likewise included celebrity faces. Models Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski have both appeared in social media posts promoting Poosh. It looks like Kourtney and her brand are set to go places. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Poosh’s offerings should follow the brand’s Instagram.