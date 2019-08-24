‘Black Panther’ Sequel Coming in 2022

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Black Panther sequel will be coming out in May of 2022. The company’s president, Kevin Feige, broke the news at the D23 Expo on Saturday. Feige also revealed that the first film’s director, Ryan Coogler, will be returning to write and direct the second film in the franchise.

As The Verge reports, Coogler took the stage and revealed that he’s taking his time with the movie to make sure that everything goes well.

Variety reports that Coogler has already handed in treatment for the film to Kevin Feige which explains the plot and the show’s villain. The first film’s main villain, Killmonger, died at the end of the movie, so he likely won’t return. But Feige and Coogler didn’t disclose any details about the villain’s identity or any other relevant plot points/production news.

The sequel to Black Panther will have a lot to live up to. The first movie was groundbreaking in a number of ways. It’s Marvel’s first movie to win an Academy Award. In fact, the film won three of those golden statuettes, one for Production Design, one for Costume Design, and another for Original Score.

As Screen Rant notes, the film made $1.3 billion at the box office making it the highest-grossing solo superhero movie of all time, helping to shatter the notion that movies led by a black protagonist can’t be immensely profitable.

The news about the Black Panther sequel caused the film to trend on Twitter on Saturday. Many eager fans expressed excitement about the movie but some seemed disappointed by the long wait they’d have to endure before it comes out.

“Why tf black panther 2 coming out in 2022… who said I was gonna be living by then,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I can’t believe we have to wait 7 months for the Black Widow movie, 1 year for the Eternals and 3 years for Black Panther 2.I’ll probably rot to death in this rate,” another fan tweeted.

Actor Martin Freeman, who played Everett Ross in the first film, has indicated that filming of the sequel is set to begin in 2021, Movie Web reports.

“The last I heard, we won’t be doing it next year,” he said. “So, it might be 2021 when we’re making the next Black Panther. That’s all I know.”

Loading...

Marvel has already confirmed that Chadwick Boseman will be reprising his lead role as T’Challa, King Of Wakanda, Movie Web notes.

But we’ll have to wait and see which of the other original cast members also return.