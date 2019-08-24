Emma Stone Stars As Cruella de Vil & Reveals Details About The New Disney Movie

Stone appeared in a video at Disney's D23 Expo and revealed new details about the upcoming film's release.

Disney on Saturday released the first photo of Emma Stone in the role of Cruella de Vil, and the actress revealed new details about the movie’s setting in a video shown as Disney previews its future releases at it’s D23 Expo in California.

The movie, due out in May 2021, will be called CRUELLA, and will feature Stone as the popular Disney villain and titular character. The movie will also star Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

While it will be released in the next decade, the movie will actually be set in the 1970s, according to a tweet from a BuzzFeed News reporter. In a video that reportedly aired at the Disney event, Stone spoke from the set of the film and said that the Disney release will be set in 1970s London and have a “punk rock” vibe, according to the tweet from the reporter.

People on Twitter were loving the first look of Stone as de Vil.

“Could you say legendaric?,” one fan asked on Twitter in response to Disney’s tweet.

“This coulda actually be good,” another admitted in a tweet Saturday.

Another Twitter user said it was the first time he was ever executed for one of Disney’s remakes.

According to IGN, the film was confirmed in 2016 and will be written by Kelly Marcel, who also wrote Saving Mr. Banks, the 2013 film staring Tom Hanks as Walt Disney attempting to purchase the rights to Mary Poppins to fulfill a promise to his daughters.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Loading...

Stone won the 2017 Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Mia in La La Land. The same year she won her award was the infamous year that La La Land was mistakenly announced as the winner for Best Picture before it was announced that Moonlight actually took home that award.

CRUELLA is slated to be a live-action follow-up to 101 Dalmatians, and was originally expected to be released around Christmas time next year, per Deadline.

101 Dalmatians was released by Disney in 1996 as a live-action comedy remake of the animated film from the 1960s. In that adaption, the character of Cruella de Vil was portrayed by Glenn Close.

Also at Disney’s D23 Expo event, the ever-growing entertainment company announced a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel to Black Panther. The company, who plans to enter the streaming game later this year with its Disney+ offering, also announced plans to reboot its popular television show Lizzie McGuire. The titular character in the original series was portrayed by Hilary Duff, and the actress is expected to return for the remake, per Newsweek.