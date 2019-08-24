Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Pack On The PDA In The Ocean On Hawaiian Vacay

The couple appears to be more in love than ever.

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark appear to be more in love than ever. Hollywood Life reported the pair, who got engaged on July 31, packed on the PDA while on a romantic vacation in Hawaii. Stassi shared an adorable snap of the couple on Instagram. The pair is seen cuddling in the clear water in Waikiki. The reality television star beamed as Beau planted a kiss on her cheek.

Fans of the hit Bravo show gushed about the couple in the comments section.

“I love seeing you two. You both seem so genuinely happy,” wrote a fan.

“Aww you look so happy! I’m so happy you finally found a good guy!!” added a second.

“OBSESSED with you two!!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Even Stassi’s ex, Jax Taylor, seemed to love the adorable photo.

“Love this guys!” he wrote, adding a smiling emoji.

Castmates Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney accompanied the pair on their romantic vacation. On August 21, Stassi uploaded a picture of the couples on a double date, enjoying lunch.

According to Us Weekly, Stassi’s vacation is well-deserved. The Next Level Basic author has reportedly wrapped up the filming of Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. On the August 9 episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the reality television star opened up about the difficult season.

“We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush,” Stassi said to Beau, who was the guest for the episode.

Stassi’s fiance agreed that filming for the season was draining.

“My emotions are shot,” revealed Beau.

Stassi went on to note she is completely exhausted due to drama with her co-stars.

“The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s**t anymore,” said the 30-year-old. “I’m literally dead inside.”

While Stassi was purposefully vague about who she is feuding with, the publication noted she most likely was referring to Kristen Doute. Kristen was noticeably absent from the couple’s engagement party last month.

Loading...

According to Us Weekly, Stassi’s mother, Dayna Schroeder, seemed to have backed up claims that the former friends have had a falling out. Dayna posted a picture on Instagram, celebrating her daughter’s engagement. In the comments section, a fan asked if she was upset that Kristen was not in attendance of Stassi’s engagement party.

“Yes, quite sad… each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Some things just take time,” replied Dayna.

To see more of Stassi and Beau, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.