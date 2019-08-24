‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Lindsay Used Paleo Diet To Prepare For Wedding With Bryan Abasolo

While her 843,000 Instagram followers might find it shocking to learn the lovely Season 13 Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay needs to do much of anything to prepare to look fabulous for her big day, the reality TV personality recently spoke to Women’s Health Magazine about changes she’s made to her diet.

According to the publication, the former Bachelorette admitted that her certified personal trainer fiance — Bryan Abasolo — was all the extra inspiration she needed to adjust her lifestyle habits in preparation for her wedding.

“It’s one thing when you’re by yourself, but it’s another thing when you’re sitting there with somebody who gets up in the morning, goes to work out, [and] is on this strict diet. It’s definitely an inspiration to be able to be like, okay, he’s getting up and doing it. I could be doing it, too.” She explained to Women’s Health.

After opening up to her husband-to-be about wanting to make some changes to really look her best, Abasolo helped her embrace the paleo diet.

The Paleo Diet

For those unfamiliar with the paleo diet, it is extremely restrictive. It involves removing processed sugars and carbs from an individual’s diet. Someone on paleo focuses on eating nuts, meats, veggies, and fruits. The diet revolves around simple and clean eating choices from the Paleolithic Era. It is also commonly referred to as the “caveman diet.”

Rachel successfully maintained the paleo diet for two weeks “without cheating.” After the two weeks were up, however, she admitted to enjoying some rice as it was one of her favorite things to eat.

Did The Diet Work?

As far as whether the paleo diet was truly helpful in preparing her for her big day, Rachel gave mixed feedback to the publication. She admitted that she didn’t feel that different than normal while on the diet. She, however, did see changes in her body from a physical standpoint.

Post-diet, her Instagram followers got a nice look at her incredibly toned abdomen when she shared pictures of herself flaunting her trim form while rocking a tiny white bikini at her bachelorette party.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing

For fans of Rachel Lindsay who miss seeing her on television, the TV personality is the new co-host for MTV’s Catfish inspired series Ghosted: Love Gone Missing which is slated to premiere with back-to-back episodes on September 10.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the network has already aired an early showing of the series. Unfortunately, it was not well-received by fans.