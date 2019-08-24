Marianne Williamson Blasts Donald Trump On CNN, Calls Him ‘Mad King George’

The 2020 hopeful also slammed President Donald Trump for his current trade war with China.

Author and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson took a shot at President Donald Trump on Saturday during a CNN interview in which she pointed out the current market instability and the tariff situation with China.

Williamson, who’s probably best known on the campaign trail because of her support from her friend Oprah Winfrey, compared the president to King George, who was the British king revolted against by Americans in the Revolutionary War.

According to The Hill, Williamson also explained that the market likes stability, which is something she thinks is not happening under Trump.

“Well first of all, we have a little bit of a mad King George in charge of this country right now and his chaos, and what he’s done with the tariffs, and what he’s done with China, the instability of course is causing the market to go nuts because the market doesn’t appreciate that. The market likes some sense of stability,” she said.

The 2020 Democratic nominee long-shot pledged that if she, or any Democrat, were elected in 2020, the instability would immediately come to a halt.

Williamson also said that if she’s president, she wouldn’t engage in a trade war with China and “certainly wouldn’t be having these tariffs.”

The trade war between the two world powers went to another level on Friday after China announced a round of new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods.

Trump responded in kind, announcing that the 10 percent tariffs on $300 million in Chinese goods, which is set to go into effect September 1, would be ratcheted to 15 percent. He also said the 25 percent tariff on another $250 million worth of goods would be jacked up to 30 percent, which is set to take place on October 1.

The news came in a tweet where the president claimed that China has taken advantage of the United States in a variety of areas including trade and intellectual property theft, before claiming that America has lost “hundreds of billions of dollars” to China for years.

According to Business Insider, Williamson considers herself a capitalist but believes America shouldn’t be run as a business, saying instead that it “should be run like a family.”

“Profit maximization for huge multinational corporations is not the way to create a vibrant economy for the future; providing the best education, healthcare & culture for children is the way to do that,” she said.

Williamson has struggled to gain the level of support needed for the next round of Democratic presidential debates, set to take place in September.

According to The Washington Post, Williamson, along with seven other candidates, have failed to meet polling criteria that would capture their spot in the third debate. Because of the timing, it was also reported that those candidates, including Williamson, are “almost certain to miss” the debates.