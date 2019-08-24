Sara Underwood Bares Booty In Pink Thong Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood is constantly stunning her 9.2 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps that highlight her voluptuous body.

While she often poses facing the camera to show off her gorgeous face and ample assets, today she shared a shot taken from behind that flaunted her curvy rear. In the snap, Underwood waded into a stunning pool of water. The photo was taken from the shore, so there were a mass of gnarled tree roots visible in the bottom of the frame, and a stunning mountain range was positioned towards the top of the frame. Green branches encroached from the sides, but the focal point was without question Underwood, who was right in the middle of it all.

Underwood rocked a pink thong bikini for the shot, and her booty was on full display. A hint of thigh gap was visible as she waded through the water, and her curvy legs disappeared into the crystal clear pool. While fans are used to seeing Underwood’s wavy blonde hair barely brushing her collarbones, she rocked her hair in pigtails for the shot. She also mixed up her look by adding some hair extensions to give her locks a little extra length.

While Underwood takes a lot of selfies and gets her partner to take a fair amount of her Instagram photos, this particular snap was captured by photographer Steve Bitanga. Underwood made sure to tag him in the caption, and while he may not have millions of followers like she does, he has over a half million followers eager to see his snaps on Instagram.

Underwood’s fans loved the scenic shot, and the post received over 54,000 likes within a single hour.

Many fans couldn’t get over the change in Underwood’s hair, and questioned whether or not she was wearing extensions, which she confirmed in her responses in the comments section.

“Extensions?! I’d love to see more shots of you w long hair!” one fan said.

Loading...

Another fan couldn’t decide which was more gorgeous, Underwood’s body or the location she took the photo.

“This is gorgeous! Where is this.. also you are goals,” the fan said.

“That picture and that background is beautiful! The Photographer nailed it!!” another fan said.

Fans who just can’t get enough of Underwood’s sizzling Instagram shots are in luck — the blonde bombshell recently released her 2020 calendar, called #Cabinlife. The calendar features a full year of sexy shots that Underwood took out in the forest, and she even included a link in her Instagram bio so her fans could pick up their own autographed copies.