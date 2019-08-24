Kourtney Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Run Into Their Exes During Night Out In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hit the town over the weekend and ended up at a celebrity hot spot, The Nice Guy, in Los Angeles. However, they weren’t alone.

According to Hollywood Life, both of Kourtney and Kendall’s ex-boyfriends were there as well. Kardashian’s former beau, model Younes Bendjima, was in attendance at the venue, as was Jenner’s most recent love interest, NBA player Ben Simmons.

It’s not clear whether or not Kourtney and Kendall ran into their exes by coincidence, or if they knew they would be at the club. Either way, both of the women were dressed to kill for the outing.

While Jenner donned a strapless, black leather ensemble and had her hair braided back, Kardashian stunned in a pair of brown leather pants and a skintight bodysuit, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist.

Kourtney had her long, shiny dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip color.

While it’s unclear if Kendall and Ben are on good terms, it does seem that Kourtney and Younes are friendly. He even came to her 40th birthday bash back in April, which also included the father of her children, Scott Disick, so it seems that there’s no hard feelings between them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rumors were flying that Younes Bendjima was trying to win Kourtney Kardashian back following their reunion at her birthday party.

“He regrets how things ended between them and feels that being invited to her party last night was a huge step towards reconciliation. In the brief time they spent together, he felt their chemistry and is hoping he gets to see more of her soon so he can show her how much he has grown, changed and matured since they were a couple. He would take her back in a second if she gave him a real chance,” an insider told Hollywood Life last spring.

The source went on to reveal that Younes believes Kourtney is looking hotter than ever and really misses being in a relationship with her.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of both Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner by following the pair on their social media accounts, or tuning into Keeping Up With The Kardashians on the E! network.