Kara Del Toro’s Cleavage Bursts Out Of Tight White Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro isn’t afraid to flaunt her ample assets on Instagram, to her 1 million followers’ delight. She frequently posts sexy snaps in which she’s wearing very little, if anything at all.

In her latest post, Del Toro was more covered up than she would have been in a bikini, but her ample assets were still on full display. In the shot, she rocked a white mini dress that clung to every inch of her curvaceous physique. The top had a plunging neckline that her massive cleavage was practically spilling out of, and was held up by two small spaghetti straps that looked moments from breaking.

The fabric stretched across her voluptuous hips and the dress ended just above mid thigh. The photo was cropped so only a bit of Del Toro’s toned legs were visible, but in a full view, her long legs would be highlighted in the look.

Del Toro wore her hair down in loose waves that looked like they belonged on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway, and accessorized with a simple necklace and pair of statement earrings.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling shot, and the picture received over 3,300 likes within just 10 minutes.

“Those hips smoking,” one fan said.

“Exquisite! Magnificent! Gorgeous!” another follower commented.

Another fan simple said “you are so stunning.”

Del Toro kept the caption of the post simple, and tagged the brand Oh Polly, who designed the figure-hugging dress she wore in the shot. She didn’t reference her location in the caption or include a geotag, but many fans assumed she was abroad.

Del Toro has had a packed schedule this summer, and has travelled all around the world to destinations like Italy and Mexico to shoot photos for various campaigns. The one thing every trip seems to have in common is that she finds time to take a few selfies in skimpy outfits that showcase her flawless physique.

Whether Del Toro is wearing an itty bitty bikini or a cocktail dress, she makes sure that the outfits she selects are flattering to her figure, and show off all the assets she wants to show off.

Sometimes, she feels best in nothing at all. A little under a week ago, Del Toro shared another snap taken when she was spending time in Mexico. She posed on an orange daybed outdoors with a huge hat on, and nothing else at all. The reason she gave in the caption for sharing the nude photo is that she posed in her birthday suit, and shared the shot on her actual birthday.