Jax Taylor Ditches Diamond Wedding Band Causing Rumors That His Marriage Is On The Rocks

Jax was photographed without his wedding ring.

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was spotted on August 23 without his wedding band, indicating there might be trouble in paradise with his wife, Brittany Cartwright. According to Hollywood Life, the 40-year-old was photographed riding a scooter and unpacking a U-Haul in Los Angeles, with his ring noticeably missing.

The publication noted the reality star did not look his best, appearing gaunt and disheveled.

The couple tied the knot on June 29. The wedding was held at the Kentucky Castle and was officiated by Lance Bass.

Radar Online surmised Jax ditched his wedding ring because of the alleged arguments he’s been having with his wife since their nuptials.

“It has just been one thing after another… [Brittany and Jax] unhappy [and] cannot get along,” revealed a source.

The insider went on to say Brittany felt disappointed after her fairytale wedding.

“Brittany wanted to have this magical and over-the-top wedding so that she could have a dream wedding that would play out on TV,” said the insider. “And although it was everything that she ever wanted and more, the magic didn’t last long at all.”

The source also claimed that the 30-year-old is worried that Jax may be unfaithful. The Kentucky native reportedly has had issues with trusting her husband ever since he cheated on her with Faith Stowers in 2017.

TV Shows Ace noted, however, that Jax is often seen without his wedding ring. On July 22, the 40-year-old posted a picture promoting a party game on Instagram. Fans were quick to notice that Jax was not wearing his wedding ring in the photo.

“Where is your wedding band? [My] hubby NEVER takes his off EVER and he works building homes!!” wrote a concerned fan.

“Where is your wedding ring?” commented a second user.

“Where is your wedding band Mr. Jax lol??” chimed in a third Instagram commenter.

Jax seemed to have enough of the comments.

“[The ring] is in the bathroom, relax,” responded the television personality.

Brittany also uploaded a photo in celebration of her husband’s birthday on July 11. The post shows the couple kissing while standing on stairs. Jax opted to go ringless, once again, sending fans into a frenzy.

“He should be wearing his ring!” commented a follower.

Despite rumors that the couple’s relationship may be on the rocks, it seems that Jax may simply prefer not to wear his ring.

To see more of Jax and Brittany, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.