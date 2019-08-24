‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Scott Weinger Asked Her On A Real-Life Date When They Were 16

The 'Full House' star went to a movie premiere with her TV boyfriend in the 1990s and it left her 'confused.'

Fuller House fans have been shipping D.J. and Steve since the 1990s, but many of them may not know that Candace Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger, the actors who played the high school sweethearts on the original ABC sitcom, actually went on a real-life date when they were 16.

According to TooFab, back in 1992 when Weinger voiced the title character in Disney’s Aladdin, he asked his longtime co-star and friend to be his escort at the premiere of the animated movie. But Candace now admits his offer left her feeling “confused” because she didn’t know what it meant.

In the Aladdin on Aladdin bonus feature that was created for the film’s 2019 remake, Weinger talked about his date from that “amazing night” more than 25 years ago.

Weinger described the date as a “casual thing.” The two teen stars worked that day on the set of Full House and later drove out to Hollywood for the movie premiere. But Candace admitted she wasn’t sure what the invite was about or if it was considered a “date” or not.

“I remember kind of thinking, ‘Scott and I are just friends and he invited me to the premiere. But is this a date or is it not? I was kind of confused and didn’t know and at 16 I wasn’t about to ask.”

Candace admitted that after she saw the movie and everything Scott did as the voice of Aladdin, her mind was blown and she realized the outing was totally a date.

“That changed everything,” the Fuller House star said.

When Fuller House made its debut on Netflix in 2016, fans saw a now-adult D.J. in the middle of a love triangle with her high school sweetheart and her new boyfriend Matt (John Brotherton). Despite her long working relationship with Weinger—and that sweet 16 date—Candace Cameron Bure later told E! News it was impossible for her to decide if D.J. should end up with Steve or Matt.

“I am team both,” the Fuller House actress told E! News. “I love them! I can’t decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton, I love Scott Weinger. They’re my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don’t want to see either one of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she’s got to decide, not me.”

Of course, fans of the Fuller House series now know who D.J. decided on.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.