Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Flaunts Major Cleavage In Neon Bikini Close-Up

Alexina Graham has been flooding her Instagram page with sizzling snaps from her current visit to Miami, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

The new upload was shared to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed on Saturday and has earned some major recognition from her 648,000 followers in the few hours since going live. The sexy snap was taken in selfie mode, and appeared to have caught Alexina lounging by the pool, as she had a blue-and-white striped towel under her and was suited up in a sexy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Though only the top half of the British bombshell’s itty-bitty bikini was in frame, her fans could easily tell that the suit did nothing but favors for her famous curves. It boasted a bright neon green color and a bold animal print pattern that alone were enough to turn heads — though the babe’s busty display was definitely enough to command attention in itself. The barely-there triangle-style design of the bikini top left an insane amount of cleavage well within eyesight as the redheaded beauty soaked up the sun, while a silver pendant necklace fell down her exposed decolletage to draw even more eyes right to the area. A thick black band peaked out of the bottom of the photo’s frame and wrapped tight around Alexina’s rib cage, accentuating her slender frame even more.

To protect herself from the golden rays of the sun, the stunner added an oversized, floppy sunhat that brought even more pool-day vibes to her look. Wisps of her signature red hair peaked out from the headpiece, though most of it was tied back in a loose bun, and she showed off her natural beauty by going completely makeup-free in the breathtaking shot.

Fans quickly showered the lingerie model’s latest Instagram upload with love. At the time of this writing, the sensual summer snap had racked up nearly 19,000 likes after just four hours of going live on the social media platform, while dozens flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Always attractive,” one fan wrote.

“The queen,” a second fan stated.

Loading...

“Naturally very beautiful and stunning,” commented a third.

This was not the only time that Alexina has showed off her flawless figure during her vacation. Another recent addition to the babe’s Instagram page included a trio of eye-popping photos of the stunner flaunting her famous curves in a cheeky leopard print one-piece — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.