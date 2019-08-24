Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Holds Nothing Back In Curve-Exposing Barely There Bikini

Pamela Alexandra took to popular social media site Instagram earlier this week to get her followers’ pulses racing in a tiny bikini that barely covered her body.

In the snap, the social media model stands confidently next to a bar table on a boardwalk with one hand resting against the edge and the other pulling her blonde curls away from her face. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunts her curvy thighs, tiny waist, and voluptuous chest in a metallic gold bikini. The top barely contains her ample assets, flaunting plenty of cleavage, while the bottoms cover a reduced area between her legs, showing off extra skin.

The model wore little makeup, with just a touch of pink gloss on her lips, while her hair was worn loose around her face and shoulders. She accessorized with two gold pendant necklaces.

In the caption of the sexy post, the 29-year-old jokes about wishing tanning burned calories and tags the fashion designer behind the swimsuit, Fashion Nova Curve. An extension of the brand Fashion Nova, Fashion Nova Curve includes outfits and styles for plus-size women, ranging from tops and bottoms to skirts, lingerie, and swimsuits.

The model’s followers left her hundreds of comments complimenting her enviable figure and curves and expressing how much they loved her and admired her self confidence.

“Got 2b the one of the 10 finest on IG,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Good Lord look at this creation,” another follower commented.

“Wow stunning pic Pamela. You’re curvy in all the right places,” one other fan chimed in.

The model posted a second snap from the same day in which she’s featured in the same bikini but at a different angle. From the side angle, her followers get an even better glimpse of her busty chest and ample backside as she rests one leg on the other and pushes her booty out further.

In the caption of the second post, Pamela reveals that some of her guy friends call her “chubby deluxe” behind her back, but she takes it in stride and laughs about it. However, many of her followers protested the nickname in the comments section, writing that the model isn’t chubby, but rather just curvy.

“From my stand point looks like there ain’t nothing chubby about you.. I’m from Atlanta we love thick women..,” one Instagram user commented.

“Who cares.. they mad cause they cant have u.. u ain’t chubby you’re a queen,” one other follower defended the model.