’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Calls Jay Smith’s Sister ‘Trash’

Ashley Martson has been at odds with former sister-in-law, Ornella “Poochie” Smith, for quite some time after her marriage to Jay Smith fell apart. Now, the reality star is sharing exactly what she thinks of Smith’s sister, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Martson recently sat down with InTouch Weekly for a Q&A session, where she answered some of the most popular rumors and questions posed by fans of the reality series. During the interview, the conversation shifted to Poochie and the allegations against Martson. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Poochie has accused Martson of cheating on Smith throughout their marriage. She has also alleged that the mother-of-two had an elderly sugar daddy living in Delaware. The Jamaican woman went on to say that she’s certain that Martson conspired to set up her brother while filming the TLC series.

When questioned about her former sister-in-law, Martson said, “she’s just trash.”

“I don’t like to bring people down but that’s just what she is, and I refuse to acknowledge anything she says,” Martson continued. “I haven’t spoken to her. I don’t speak on social media about her claims ’cause at the end of the day, if you have something to say, if you’re going to out there and say things, you need to have proof, and she has none.”

Martson went on to say that the issue between herself and Smith’s sister has moved beyond petty social media insults and accusations. She revealed that she has had cease and desist orders sent to Poochie, and that she’s currently in the process of taking additional legal steps.

“I’ve had her served with cease and desists, and now we are pursuing legal action against her,” Martson said. “She just needs to stop and get a life. That’s basically what it is.”

Martson and Smith met during a trip to Jamaica, and the couple immediately hit it off. After returning to the United States, Martson reconnected with the Jamaican tattoo artist online, where they began dating long-distance until Martson returned to the island. The couple spent three days together before Smith proposed marriage, and Martson filed for the K-1 visa to bring him to America.

The couple tried to make their marriage work, but Martson was unable to get over her husband’s infidelity and ended up filing for divorce, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The mother-of-two also filed a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against the Jamaica native, which he was arrested for violating. After being released from police custody, he was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Smith spent almost a month in an ICE detention center before being bailed out by his boss.

Since being out of lockup, Smith has gone public with his new relationship, and it seems Martson is also ready to move on with her life. The blonde woman was recently spotted at Disney World with Bachelor in Paradise’s Christian Estrada, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Martson told InTouch Weekly that, despite the drama, she’s “finally in a good place again.”