Army Hottie Told To ‘Quit,’ Courtney Lynne Gets Her Revenge In Red Bikini Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’

Being told what not to do doesn’t sit well with Courtney Lynne (who also goes by Courtney Smits). The proud American has served in the U.S. military since her teens, although it appears that her wish to pursue a swimwear modeling career didn’t go down too well with modeling-industry professionals who raised eyebrows at her Army background. The fifth-generation service member has proven that she can pull off both, though, as seen in a recent Sports Illustrated Instagram post featuring the model in its Swim Search Sweet 17 sweep.

Courtney’s photo showed her looking sensational. The brunette was flaunting her hottie frame in a cute red bikini with white piping – string ties at the waist and thick elastic bands seemed to balance out girly and sporty perfectly. The simple snap shows Courtney against a white wall, and the snap came with no extra flourishes, although Courtney is clearly a girl who doesn’t need any. The camera captured the soldier’s rock-hard abs, toned legs, and curvy hips in full, and the bikini top was cut in a way that also flashed a little cleavage.

Courtney delivered her beautiful smile with a direct gaze, although her overall body language was definitely under the relaxed umbrella. Her left hand was seen reaching up to her head, with a candid feel that showcased this military member’s easy-going spirit.

A lengthy caption from Courtney explained that she’s finally learned she can showcase her female edge and keep up her military side at the same time. The model outlined being told that models shouldn’t be in the Army, and the Army told her that she wouldn’t be taken seriously if she were to pursue a more “feminine” look. At the end of her caption, though, it seemed that Courtney learned how to navigate the two worlds and conquer the situation.

Courtney’s Sports Illustrated profile offered a little more information.

“I joined the United States Army Reserve when I was 17, and upon my return from Basic Training, I was told that my muscular thighs were no longer a good fit for evening gown sample sizes. I was devastated, to say the least, but other doors opened and I stepped off of the runway and into print work.”

“SI is setting the example that everyone is beautiful! I plan to use this platform to continue this trend and show other women that they can be who they want to be,” she added.

As The Inquisitr reported back in July, Courtney has previously been crowned Miss Virginia. She was also already spotted by Sports Illustrated earlier this summer, but her full-blown Instagram feature has just recently been posted.