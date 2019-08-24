Army Hottie Told To ‘Quit,’ Courtney Lynne Gets Her Revenge In Red Bikini Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’

Being told what not to do doesn’t sit well with Courtney Lynne (who also goes by her Courtney Smits name). The proud American has served in the U.S. military since her teens, although it appears that Courtney wishing to pursue a swimwear modeling career didn’t go down too well with industry professionals raising eyebrows at her army background. The fifth-generation service member has proven that she can pull off both, though, with a recent Sports Illustrated Instagram post featuring the model in its Swim Search Sweet 17 sweep.
Courtney’s photo showed her looking sensational. The brunette was flaunting her hottie frame in a cute red bikini with white piping – string ties at the waist and thick elastic bands seemed to balance out girly and sporty perfectly, here. The simple snap seeing Courtney shot against a white wall came with no extra flourishes, although this is one girl who needs none. The camera had taken in Courtney’s rock-hard abs, toned legs, and curvy hips in full, with the bikini upper’s cut-out detailing also flashing a little cleavage.
Courtney delivered her beautiful smile with a direct gaze, although her overall body language was definitely under the relaxed umbrella. Courtney’s left hand was seen reaching up to her head, with a candid feel that showcased this military member’s easy-going spirit.
#SISwimSearch Sweet 17: Meet Courtney Smits “Working in a male dominated field has shown me that femininity and hard work are no longer mutually exclusive. I was told that at one point in my career, I will be forced to choose between these two worlds that don't seem to fit together, that I ‘can’t be a model and be in the Army.’ I was told that my male superiors and coworkers wouldn't take me seriously if I wear make up or ‘embrace my pretty,’ and I was told by modeling agencies that I should quit the Army because ‘I am too pretty to be shot at.’ Being a part of Sports Illustrated means that I can show young girls and women that we CAN have it all!” – @courtney_lynne12 Click the link in bio to learn more about Courtney! ✨
A lengthy caption from Courtney explained that she’s finally learned: showcasing her female edge and keeping up her military side can happen at the same time. The model outlined being firmly informed that the world of modeling had no room for an army girl, although the closing part of her caption seemed to show that she’d conquered the situation.
The best friends I never knew I needed. The best friends that have never left my side. Who have watched me grow and supported me and loved me through every good,bad,great,and ugly decision. •• Y’all are the best things that middle and high school brought me. •• I hope this embarrassed y’all. Goodnight.❤️
Courtney’s Sports Illustrated profile offered a little more information.
“I joined the United States Army Reserve when I was 17, and upon my return from Basic Training, I was told that my muscular thighs were no longer a good fit for evening gown sample sizes. I was devastated, to say the least, but other doors opened and I stepped off of the runway and into print work.”
Shoutout to @vizcayaswimwear for sending me this awesome suit to match my soul.???? •••••• The first step of my next adventure happened last night and I’m so freaking excited y’all!! Who can guess what it is!? #newyork #miami #miamiswimweek #sportsillustrated #victoriassecret #potomacriver #vaisforlovers #vizcayaswimwear
“SI is setting the example that everyone is beautiful! I plan to use this platform to continue this trend and show other women that they and be who they want to be,” she added.
As The Inquisitr reported back in July, Lynne has been crowned Miss Virginia. The early parts of this summer had already seen Courtney spotted by Sports Illustrated, although her full-blown Instagram feature was yet to come.