Army Hottie Told To ‘Quit,’ Courtney Lynne Gets Her Revenge In Red Bikini Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’

Being told what not to do doesn’t sit well with Courtney Lynne (who also goes by her Courtney Smits name). The proud American has served in the U.S. military since her teens, although it appears that Courtney wishing to pursue a swimwear modeling career didn’t go down too well with industry professionals raising eyebrows at her army background. The fifth-generation service member has proven that she can pull off both, though, with a recent Sports Illustrated Instagram post featuring the model in its Swim Search Sweet 17 sweep.

Courtney’s photo showed her looking sensational. The brunette was flaunting her hottie frame in a cute red bikini with white piping – string ties at the waist and thick elastic bands seemed to balance out girly and sporty perfectly, here. The simple snap seeing Courtney shot against a white wall came with no extra flourishes, although this is one girl who needs none. The camera had taken in Courtney’s rock-hard abs, toned legs, and curvy hips in full, with the bikini upper’s cut-out detailing also flashing a little cleavage.

Courtney delivered her beautiful smile with a direct gaze, although her overall body language was definitely under the relaxed umbrella. Courtney’s left hand was seen reaching up to her head, with a candid feel that showcased this military member’s easy-going spirit.

A lengthy caption from Courtney explained that she’s finally learned: showcasing her female edge and keeping up her military side can happen at the same time. The model outlined being firmly informed that the world of modeling had no room for an army girl, although the closing part of her caption seemed to show that she’d conquered the situation.

Courtney’s Sports Illustrated profile offered a little more information.

“I joined the United States Army Reserve when I was 17, and upon my return from Basic Training, I was told that my muscular thighs were no longer a good fit for evening gown sample sizes. I was devastated, to say the least, but other doors opened and I stepped off of the runway and into print work.”

“SI is setting the example that everyone is beautiful! I plan to use this platform to continue this trend and show other women that they and be who they want to be,” she added.

As The Inquisitr reported back in July, Lynne has been crowned Miss Virginia. The early parts of this summer had already seen Courtney spotted by Sports Illustrated, although her full-blown Instagram feature was yet to come.