Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Side Boob In Daring Ensemble While Out On The Town For A Girls’ Night Out

Tammy Hembrow enjoyed a girl’s night out on Friday where she posed for some photos with her friends and later posted them to her Instagram account. The two-photo post features the fitness model in a daring outfit that highlights her enviable curves.

In the first photo, the 25-year-old lines up with two of her girlfriends as she poses with her side turned towards the camera. She wears a black bodysuit on top, which barely covers her busty chest and puts her side boob on full display. The low-cut neckline also shows off her cleavage. The bottom half of her outfit consists of high-waisted, super-short jean shorts that flaunt her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her ample backside protrudes from the bottom of shorts that barely contain it.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of thigh-high black boots that hugged her sculpted legs, in addition to pink painted nails. Her long, blond hair was worn loose and spilling down her shoulders and back. She was sporting a full face of makeup, including thick lashes and nude-pink, pouty lips. The backless jumpsuit also allowed her followers to get a glimpse of the enormous rose tattoo on her rib cage.

In the second photo of the two-part series, the three girls switch things up a bit, letting loose as they strike silly poses for the camera. Tammy grabs the railing behind her as she lifts up one knee and throws her head back, pursing her lips towards the photographer. The photo is slightly blurry, clearly taken while the girls were still striking their various poses.

In the caption of the post, the mom-of-two writes simply, “date night,” followed by an emoji of two dancing women. The post earned almost 300,000 likes in the first 15 hours of being posted as well as nearly a thousand comments.

“Where are your shorts from?! So hot,” one Instagram user commented on the post, following the comment with a single fire emoji.

“hottest babes in the city,” a second follower wrote.

“Tammy is body goals,” a third adoring fan chimed in.

The model gained followers and attention by posting about her gym-honed body that she spends hours working on. Through her own fitness app, Tammy Fit, she shares her workout routines and diet tips and tricks with her fans. The app allows its users to set body shape goals, track their progress, and create a weekly workout schedule.