Emily Ratajkowski Heats Up Instagram With Ultra-Racy Bikini Shot

Model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is on a roll. After launching a new swimwear collection on August 20, the brunette bombshell has been posing up a storm on Instagram in a bid to promote her latest designs.

As per usual, her steamy pics left fans glued to their phones, and for good reason. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the dark-haired beauty held nothing back as she modeled her sexy creations for the camera, flaunting her Internet-famous curves in a slew of racy bikinis and monokinis.

On Saturday, she shared a new photo to the Instagram page of her beachwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman. In the new pic, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model rocked a yellow bandeau bikini, a piece from the newly-released collection from her brand.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Emily unabashedly flashed her flesh in the scanty beach attire. Made up of a skimpy, strapless top and bold, high-cut, high-waist bottoms, the stylish piece did very little to cover up Emily’s jaw-dropping figure. The result was a sweltering, skin-baring snap that offered fans a copious view of her killer beach body.

View this post on Instagram Morning A post shared by Inamorata (@inamoratawoman) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

Aside from the daring cut of Emily’s barely-there swimsuit, equally noticeable was its saucy pattern. The chic ensemble boasted a cheeky animal print and was covered in countless cheetah spots. Channeling her inner feline, the stunning Vogue model gave off some serious predator vibes in the photo.

As expected, Emily slayed the beach-babe look in the mind-blowing bikini. The sizzling model flaunted her deep cleavage in the tiny top, nearly popping out of the minuscule piece. To add even more spice to the shot, she flashed a bit of underboob in the itty-bitty garment. A knotted detail in the front of the bandeau top called even more attention to her generous decolletage, making her shapely chest a focal point of the snapshot.

The ravishing supermodel and actress also showed off her ripped abs and taut waistline in the snap, highlighted by the curve-exposing bikini bottoms. Likewise, her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs were also on display.

The 28-year-old hottie paired her sexy look with a smoldering attitude. As she sat down on the freshly made bed, one decorated with slightly-crumpled white sheets, Emily arched her back in a provocative manner that emphasized her hourglass frame. Tilting her head back and to the side in a coquettish gesture, she swept a few chestnut-brown locks across her face, letting her long tresses freely cascade down her back and over her shoulder.

A bright yellow lamp visible in the background of the shot mirrored the color of Emily’s bikini, sparking renewed interest in the trendy two-piece.

Needless to say, the head-turning photo stirred a lot of reaction from Emily’s fans. In the space of one hour, the pic garnered over 8,800 likes – considerably more than other photos posted to the Inamorata Woman feed. Entranced by her smoking-hot look, people immediately took to the comments section to gush over Emily’s flawless beauty.

“My god how is that you are so beatiful [sic]?” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous beautyyy @emrata,” read a second message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji of the fire, heart-eyes, and heart variety.

“Hotter than hell,” was a third reply.

“Emily rules,” penned a fourth Instagram user, adding a rose emoji for emphasis.

While the majority of comments referenced Emily’s smoldering look, some followers paid close attention to the swimsuit she was wearing.

“Ohhhh I neeeed this,” one fan remarked on the cheetah-print bikini, ending their post with a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her stunning photos can follow the swimsuit model on Instagram.