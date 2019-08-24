Emily Ratajkowski Heats Up Instagram With Ultra-Racy Bikini Shot

Model and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski is on a roll. After launching a new swimwear collection on August 20, the brunette bombshell has been posing up a storm on Instagram in a bid to promote her latest designs.

As per usual, her steamy pics left fans glued to their phones, and for good reason. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the dark-haired beauty held nothing back as she modeled her sexy creations for the camera, flaunting her Internet-famous curves in a slew of racy bikinis and monokinis.

Saturday was no different, as the gorgeous supermodel shut down Instagram with a scorching bikini shot that left followers drooling over her hotness. Snapped in an elegant-looking bedroom, Emily struck a sultry pose as she put her insane bikini body on display in an ultra-revealing two-piece.

Shared to the Instagram page of her beachwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman, the new pic showed Emily rocking a yellow bandeau bikini, one from the newly-released collection. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model left very little to the imagination in the daring two-piece, one that beautifully accentuated her hourglass curves.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Emily unabashedly flashed the flesh in the scanty beach attire. Made up of a skimpy, strapless top and bold, high-cut, high-waist bottoms, the stylish piece did very little to cover up Emily’s jaw-dropping figure. The result was a sweltering, skin-baring snap that offered fans a copious view of her killer beach body.

Aside from the daring cut of Emily’s barely-there swimsuit, equally noticeable was its saucy pattern. The chic ensemble boasted a cheeky animal print and was covered in countless cheetah spots. Channeling her inner feline, the stunning Vogue model gave off some serious predator vibes in the racy two-piece, and brought Instagram to its knees in the process.

As expected, Emily slayed the beach-babe look in the mind-blowing bikini. The sizzling model flaunted her deep cleavage in the tiny top, nearly popping out of the minuscule piece. To add even more spice to the already blazing shot, she flashed quite a bit of underboob in itty-bitty garment, one that could barely contain her buxom curves. A knotted detail in the front called even more attention to her generous decolletage, ensuring that her shapely chest was the focal point of the snapshot.

Emily flashed more than her ample bust in the fiery snap. The ravishing supermodel and actress also showed off her ripped abs and taut waistline, highlighted by the curve-exposing bikini bottoms. Likewise, her sculpted hips were also on display, as were her chiseled thighs.

The 28-year-old hottie paired her sexy look with a smoldering attitude. As she sat down on the freshly made bed, one decorated with slightly-crimpled white sheets, Emily arched her back in a provocative manner that emphasized her hourglass frame. Tilting her head back and to the side in a coquettish gesture, she swept a few chestnut-brown locks across her face, letting her long tresses freely cascade down her back and over her shoulder.

A bright yellow lamp visible in the background of the shot mirrored the color of Emily’s bikini, sparking renewed interest in the trendy two-piece.

Needless to say, the head-turning photo stirred a lot of reaction from Emily’s fans. In the space of one hour, the pic garnered over 8,800 likes – considerably more than other photos posted to the Inamorata Woman feed. Entranced by her smoking-hot look, people immediately took to the comments section to gush over Emily’s flawless beauty.

“My god how is that you are so beatiful [sic]?” one person wrote under the blistering shot.

“Gorgeous beautyyy @emrata,” read a second message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji of the fire, heart-eyes, and heart variety.

“Hotter than hell,” was a third reply.

“Emily rules,” penned a fourth Instagram user, adding a rose emoji for emphasis.

While the majority of comments referenced Emily’s smoldering look, some followers paid close attention to the swimsuit she was wearing.

“Ohhhh I neeeed this,” one fan remarked on the cheetah-print bikini, ending their post with a heart emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Emily and her stunning photos can follow the celebrated Vogue and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model on Instagram.