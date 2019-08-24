Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Oiled Up Body In Tiny Bikini

Victoria’s Secret bombshell Candice Swanepoel still knows how to sizzle in front of a camera, but she also has other projects in the works. As her Instagram bio states, she’s the creative director and CEO of Tropic of C, a swimwear company that calls itself “an eco-lifestyle brand born from a life spent at the beach” on their own Instagram.

Given the company’s mantra, it makes sense that Swanepoel would tantalize her Instagram followers with bikini shots on a regular basis. And that’s exactly what she has done in her latest post.

In the most recent post she shared with her eager followers, Swanepoel posed in a skimpy bikini that showed off plenty of her incredible physique. The top was a striped bandeau with a twist in the middle that accentuated her assets. The bottom half of her bikini was a basic string bikini style, with ties that stretched high over her hips and showcased her ample curves.

Swanepoel knows how to work her angles for the camera, so for the sexy shot, she made sure to arch her back and exaggerate the shape of her body in order to make it look as curvaceous as possible. Her blond locks were loose, and she had minimal makeup as though she had just stepped off the beach. Her skin was oiled up and glistening, and she posed in front of a simple reddish-orange backdrop rather than actually on a beach somewhere.

Swanepoel’s followers loved the steaming hot shot, and the snap received over 117,00 likes within a single hour.

Fellow model Joan Smalls couldn’t help but comment on the sizzling post, and she implied that Swanepoel was just looking way too hot.

“Yooooo chill! Chill out” Smalls said in the comments.

Loading...

“Goddess,” another fan said.

“Quad goals,” a third commenter said cheekily, referencing a specific part of the model and CEO’s enviable physique.

Last year, Swanepoel spoke with Fashionista about the launch of her swimwear company, and why she loves using her own Instagram to promote pieces she’s helped create.