WWE News: Huge Champion Versus Champion Match Announced For ‘Monday Night Raw’

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, fans will be able to see two of the most dominant company champions square off against each other in what should prove to be a very competitive singles match.

As documented by Wrestling Inc., WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will take on Nikki Cross, who is one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Alexa Bliss. This comes after a segment on SmackDown Live, where Bayley interrupted an interview with Charlotte, Alexa Bliss and Cross.

This isn’t the first time the pair have crossed paths in recent months. Cross’ tag team partner was in a rivalry with Bayley going into Stomping Ground, which saw her unsuccessfully try to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During the feud, Bayley successfully defeated Cross and Bliss in a handicap match at Extreme Rules to retain her championship once again. With this in mind, the current singles champ must be considered the favorite going into Monday night’s contest.

With a title match against Charlotte confirmed for the upcoming Clash of the Champions pay-per-view, it’s highly unlikely that Cross will be thrust into the title picture for the time being. However, chances are this match will feature some interference from Bliss that will only continue to fuel their longstanding dislike of each other.

As one of the most talented rising stars in the women’s division, however, it’s possible that Cross will push Bayley to the edge. The rookie hasn’t had a chance to fully showcase her ability on the main roster since being promoted from NXT, but she has a bright future ahead of her. A good showing against Bayley is the perfect opportunity to take her to the next level.

Cross also appears to have caught the attention of Ronda Rousey. Yesterday, the UFC Hall of Famer shared an article on her Twitter account which spotlights the young superstar’s journey so far.

Is she crazy? Brilliant? Both? Walk the thin line between genius and insanity with @NikkiCrossWWE in our newest exclusive!https://t.co/z69SsHxfuz — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) August 24, 2019

Loading...

The interview, which can be read in full over at RondaRousey.com, sees Cross discuss her marriage to Killian Dane, her favorite hobbies, and life on the road as a WWE superstar. If you want to get to know the real person behind the unhinged character, the interview is an enlightening read.

In addition to Cross versus Bayley on this week’s Monday Night Raw, fans can also look forward to the next set of first round matches in the King of the Ring tournament. Ricochet is set to take on Drew McIntyre, while The Miz will face off against Baron Corbin.