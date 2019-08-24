Ariel Winter’s Curves Are Out Of Control In See-Through Black Dress

Ariel Winter stepped out this weekend looking sexier than ever in a skintight dress that put all of her curves on full display.

According to Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by the paparazzi on Friday night as she headed to celebrity hot spot, The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

The Modern Family star was snapped sporting a form-fitting black lace dress. The gown was completely see-through on top and added a darker black element on the chest. The ensemble showcased Ariel’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms.

The bottom part of the dress was a thicker material placed on top of the see-through lace, and it showcased Winter’s lean legs.

The actress wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell around her shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Ariel accessorized the glam look with a pair of strappy black heels and a small, black leather handbag, which she slung over her shoulder. However, Winter didn’t wear any jewelry for her night out on the town with her friends.

As many fans already know, Ariel Winter portrays the character of Alex Dunphy on ABC’s hit comedy series, Modern Family. The show has been on the air for 10 seasons and is currently filming the 11th and final season.

Loading...

Recently, Winter opened up about how much she appreciates her role on the show and how she loves everyone who she works with.

“I’m very lucky to have this job and to be employed, as a young actor in general or just as an actor. It’s really hard to continue to be employed but I’m employed with an amazing job and I work with amazing people that I love, that I’ve been working for ten years, so I would never not want to work with them. It’s an amazing job I’ve had for so many years and I would love to [keep going],” Ariel told Schon Magazine earlier this year.

“I think Alex is a great character. She has always been a character I really enjoy playing,” the actress added of her time on the show.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Ariel Winter’s life in the spotlight, as well as her career, by following the actress on her Instagram.