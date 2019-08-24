Young Texas Couple Killed In Car Crash Leaving Their Wedding Ceremony As Groom’s Mother Watched

A young Texas couple was killed in a car accident as they left their wedding ceremony this week, a crash that took place in full view of the groom’s mother.

As KFDM reported, 19-year-old Harley Morgan and his new wife, 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux, had just left the Texas courthouse where they had been married when their car collided with a pickup truck. Police said that the pickup was towing a trailer loaded with a tractor, and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The justice of the peace who had married the couple responded to the crash, which took place less than five minutes after their ceremony had ended, CNN reported.

The couple had been high school sweethearts and had been officially married in a courthouse ceremony this week, with plans for a larger wedding with friends and family just before Christmas.

The collision took place in view of Kennia Morgan, the groom’s mother. She said witnessing the crash was traumatizing.

“I watched my baby die,” she told KDFM. “I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.”

“That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”

The tragic circumstances of the crash gained national attention, with a number of major news outlets picking up on the story. This is not the first story of a tragedy striking newlyweds to get viral interest in recent weeks. Back in late June, a couple was swept away while trying to cross a rain-swollen river in Alaska made famous by the movie and book, Into the Wild.

As the Anchorage Daily News reported, newlyweds Veramika Nikanava and Piotr Markielau were making a nighttime crossing of the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail when Nikanava slipped and was carried away by the fast-moving water and drowned. Her body was recovered later close to 100 feet downstream.

The couple had been married for less than a month and traveled to Alaska for their honeymoon. They were trying to hike to the “Magic Bus,” an abandoned bus fashioned into an emergency shelter where 24-year-old Chris McCandless lived for several months in 1992 before dying in the wilderness.

Police in Texas have not said if there would be any charges in the crash that claimed the lives of the newlywed couple.