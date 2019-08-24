Ayesha Curry Flaunts Sexy Legs In Mini Dress And Sheer Top

Foodie Ayesha Curry’s Instagram feed has been packed with her promotions of her latest project, Family Food Fight. Curry was the host and executive producer of the family-centric reality television cooking competition, as well as one of the judges. Now that the show is wrapped, it seems that the beauty is finding some time to plan date nights with her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry.

Ayesha recently shared a double Instagram update where she looked utterly flawless. In the first snap, the camera captured Ayesha when she had burst out in laughter. Her hair was loose and voluminous, and she had one hand propped on her waist while the other ran through her silky locks. She wore an eye-catching outfit that consisted of a sheer lime green top with long sleeves and a high neck layered underneath a strapless plaid mini dress. The dress had draping that hugged all of Ayesha’s curves, as well as a ruffle at the bottom that added some visual interest.

Though Ayesha’s upper body was covered up and the outfit didn’t showcase any cleavage, her toned legs were on full display. The ruffle at the bottom of the dress just accentuated how incredible her legs looked, and she further elongated them by rocking a pair of metallic strappy sandals.

While the first snap captured her laughing, in the second snap, Ayesha had a much more seductive look on her face. The gold bangles she wore on one wrist sparkled in the sunshine, and her legs absolutely glowed. She rocked minimal makeup and her face looked flawless as she posed in an outdoor paradise complete with lush green trees adding privacy and a rock wall feature.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the update received over 64,000 likes within less than an hour. Ayesha kept the caption simple, referencing the bright hue of her top in a cheeky comment.

Many of her followers complimented Ayesha’s beauty, but quite a few also loved the ensemble she put together.

“Ok… I’m diggin’ on that dress,” one follower said.

“The baddest mama,” another fan said.

“I love your outfit!!!” yet another fan stated.

Just a few minutes after sharing the selfies of herself, Ayesha also shared two sweet shots where she posed alongside her husband. In the caption of those shots, she made a comment that implied the duo were heading out on a date night. The second snap was taken by the couple’s children, and shows them goofing off as they get ready to go out together.