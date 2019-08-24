Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Sexy Video Celebrating The Weekend

The actress looked incredible in a sexy black bodysuit.

Vanessa Hudgens sure loves the weekend. The former Disney Channel star posted a sexy video on her Instagram in celebration that the workweek was over. In the clip, Vanessa wears a plunging black bodysuit. The actress’s ample cleavage was on full-display.

She accessorized the risque look with layered silver necklaces and numerous silver bracelets. The actress piled her wavy hair on top of her head with a light pink scrunchie. Vanessa opted for minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

The video shows the 30-year-old dancing, while snapping her fingers, to a beat in the background on her bed. The video got cut short after the camera fell to the floor, causing Vanessa to giggle.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment both Vanessa’s incredible body and her adorable laugh.

“That’s the cutes[t] laugh ever,” commented a follower.

“Your laugh is THE CUTEST,” agreed another.

“I love your laugh so much,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

“BEAUTIFUL HOTTIE,” complimented a different commenter.

“Sooooo finnneee,” wrote another, adding three black heart emoji.

Five minutes after posting the original video, Vanessa shared a sexy snap in the same revealing outfit. In the post, the Princess Switch star posed with her hand on her head, gazing into the camera.

Vanessa’s followers were floored by the photo.

“Slay vanessa slay,” wrote a fan.

“You are so beautiful,” commented a different person.

“HOT GIRL SUMMER VIBES for sure!!!” said another.

The sultry snap has racked up over 170,000 likes.

The beautiful actress recently celebrated her boyfriend Austin Butler’s 28th birthday. Vanessa took to Instagram to show her love for him on his special day, reported People. The sweet snap shows the couple leaning into each other.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “To my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be [fire].”

Vanessa has a habit of gushing about her man on social media. In July, it was announced that Austin would be starring as Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic. Vanessa posted a screenshot of an article announcing Austin’s casting.

“I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F***ING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN. I CAN’T WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!” read the caption.

In July, Austin shared similar sentiments about his beloved on the red carpet of the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood premiere, noted E! News.

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me. I am so inspired by her everyday and I just love her to my core,” said The Carrie Diaries star.