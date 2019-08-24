Gary Ray Bowles, Infamous Serial Killer Who Preyed On Gay Men, Executed By Lethal Injection

Gary Ray Bowles feasted on burgers, bacon and fries before being executed at Florida State Prison.

On Thursday evening mass murderer Gary Ray Bowles had a large last meal before before being executed by lethal injection. Throughout the year of 1994, Bowles targeted and brutally killed gay men. In total, he took the lives of six individuals, one of which was a Navy veteran who served during World War II, according to Fox News. He earned the title of the I-95 killer because many of his victims lived closed to the interstate.

This diabolical killer was fed his last meal on Thursday afternoon. He consumed three burgers, bacon, and fries prior to being led away for his execution. In a last ditch effort to spare his life, Bowles’ lawyers filed an appeal suggesting that he was not mentally fit. The Supreme Court overruled the appeal and carried out the execution Thursday evening. Bowles was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m..

Bowles was sentenced to the death penalty after being convicted for murdering 42-year-old Walter Hinton in 1994. Bowles strangled Hinton and smashed his head with a concrete block. His first murder was that of John Hardy Roberts the same year. The murderer hardly covered his trail after his first kill, leaving plenty of evidence at the scene and was even caught on video surveillance trying to withdraw money from the victim’s account.

Milton Bradley was the veteran who’s life was cut tragically short when Bowles came across him at a gay bar. Bradley was killed with a golf club. Like he did with many of his victims, Bowles stuffed dirt and leaves down the veteran’s throat.

Bowles claimed to be heterosexual but later said he used his victim’s for money before killing them. Many attribute his diabolical tendencies to a rough upbringing. The murder was raised in West Virginia and experienced abuse at the hands of his step father. His real father died before he was even born. Bowles got into drugs and alcohol at an early age, his first experience with smoking marijuana occurring when he was just 11-years-old.

Serial killer Gary Ray Bowles, known as the "I-95 killer," targeted older gay men during an eight-month killing spree. The state of Florida executed him last night. https://t.co/yADwA8Tf4U — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 23, 2019

Prior to his death, Bowles apologized to his victim’s loved ones, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

“I never wanted to kill him, and I’m sorry for all of the pain and suffering I have caused. I hope my death eases your pain,” he said.

He also apologized to his mother for “having to deal with your son being called a monster is terrible. I’m so very sorry.”

Bowles was 57-years-old when he died.