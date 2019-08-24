Kendall Jenner Looks Like A Snack In Skin-Tight & Strapless Leather Catsuit

Kendall Jenner will turn heads regardless of what she wears. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star may rake in the highest engagement when bikini-clad, but this is one supermodel who knows how to switch things up. The 23-year-old was photographed enjoying a family outing last night in West Hollywood, California, with The Daily Mail appearing to have been hot on the supermodel’s heels.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Kendall arriving at celebrity-adored dining joint The Nice Guy. The cameras had snapped Kendall’s 22-year-old sister Kylie and 40-year-old sibling Kourtney Kardashian, although Kendall wound up with her own headline because of her sizzling outfit. The model had gone all-in for leather in a sexy black catsuit, with the black and strapless finish upping the ante. The brunette’s slender frame was on full show via the glossy one-piece, and its bandeau top draws the eye to her toned and sculpted shoulders.

Kendall appeared to have chosen an atypical-for-her hairstyle, opting to sport cornrows, although the statement handbag and strappy black sandals she accented her catsuit with were more traditional. The star was photographed with feature-enhancing makeup, a chain necklace, and simple hoop earrings to finish off her look. Images showed sister Kylie rocking a cute Dolce & Gabbana minidress, with Kourtney also wowing in a pair of leather pants paired with a brown bodysuit.

Kendall’s penchant for leather comes well documented. Earlier this year, the model updated her Instagram in a gray-and-white patterned top with a statement pair of leather pants. Of course, a fair amount of leather is frequently seen on the star by virtue of her mostly appearing accessorized with a designer handbag from the fashion world’s luxe labels.

Kendall’s girly streak is shown off when she posts pics in cute bikinis and hot pink dresses, but the model has revealed that her inner self steers towards a more androgynous vibe. Speaking to Vogue this year, Kendall talked shoes, style, and what she once wore.

“I love being in a flat, but heels are so fun. I’m a tomboy, but when I was really young, I would steal my mom’s heels all the time—there’s videos of me when I was two or three years old running around in heels. And me and Kylie used to do runway competitions,” she said.

Loading...

The model also spoke of her more covered-up looks – it isn’t all skimpy crop tops and swimsuits for this star.

“You always need a good pair of jeans because you can wear those a million times in one trip. I think a turtleneck because it’s cold everywhere,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of this fashionista should follow her Instagram.