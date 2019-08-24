’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson’s Address Discovered By Prisoners

After appearing on a number of TLC shows, Ashley Martson has gained countless fans and supporters across the world, including a few she didn’t expect.

According to a report from Pop Culture, Martson recently took to Instagram to seek help after receiving mail from unknown inmates at a Pennsylvania correctional facility. The mother-of-two asked her followers to share their knowledge on the prison system in an attempt to figure out how the inmates were able to discover her home address. The reality star also shared a photo of one of the letters she received, to show that it was, in fact, sent by someone within the state prison system.

“Can someone explain to me how inmates continuously get my address?!? I don’t get it!” she wrote. “DM me please this is a serious question.”

Fans of the star quickly responded to her question and shared their own experiences and theories that could possibly explain Martson’s dilemma.

“They get contraband cell phones and a simple google search. I’ve been in corrections 8 years [laughing out loud],” one person said.

“Your ex probably wrote that down in prison,” another follower suggested, blaming Jay Smith, who was previously arrested and later spent almost a month in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center. “They pass sh*t like that around. Trade it for other things. At least that’s how it was when I worked at Cumberland County.”

Martson went on to share more of the responses she received from fans, before admitting that she wasn’t aware inmates had access to the resources required to find someone’s address. She also assured fans of her safety by saying she no longer lives at the address the disturbing letters were mailed to and that she now uses a P.O. Box to prevent this from happening again.

The reality TV star was launched into the spotlight after appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? with Smith. During their time on the show, the couple explained that they met in Jamaica while Martson was on vacation. After returning to the United States, the couple talked for six months before deciding to apply for the K-1 visa, which would allow Smith to legally move to America if he married Martson within 90 days.

The pair got married, but their honeymoon was cut short after Martson learned that her new husband had been chatting with other women via dating apps. Smith insisted he was using the dating app to find friends, and Martson eventually forgave him. Unfortunately, the Jamaican tattoo artist went on to cheat on his wife again, and she eventually filed for divorce, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.