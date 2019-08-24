WWE News: Superstar Appears To Get Married, Shares Photo Of Intimate Jungle Ceremony

After a few months of dating, it appears that WWE superstar Finn Balor and his girlfriend, Veronica Rodriguez, have tied the knot.

As documented by Wrestling Inc., the former Intercontinental Champion shared a photo on his Instagram account, which appears to show a low-key marriage ceremony taking place in the jungle. The photo is captioned with the words, “Welcome to the jungle #forevergang,” which suggests that the couple has pledged a lifetime commitment to one another.

Judging by the picture, there wasn’t a huge turnout for the ceremony. On top of that, the jungle setting suggests that they wanted their big day to be private and more intimate.

Rodriguez was even more ambiguous with her own Instagram post, as she only shared a picture of a lit area of the jungle with a “W” caption. We can only assume that the caption stands for “Wedding.” This is just further evidence to suggest that the couple didn’t want to make a big fuss over the occasion.

The relationship between the WWE superstar and the FOX Sports host is certainly moving fast. As noted by ComicBook, the couple only announced that they were dating back in June. While they were spotted hanging out before that, their romance is still in its early stages.

As reported by The Inquisitr, “The Demon” is currently taking time off from his day job. His last match was in a losing effort against Bray Wyatt at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. The report also states that the Irishman was given a two-month holiday to recharge his batteries, but perhaps he also scheduled the time off for the purpose of getting married to Rodriguez and going on honeymoon with his new bride.

This news follows a week of romantic highs and lows in WWE. A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Balor’s old trainee, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins were engaged after months of dating. The two superstars were pictured together on a beach showing off the flashy new rock on Lynch’s finger, which set the WWE Universe aflame with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Loading...

In sadder news, however, The Inquisitr also reported that Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to reveal that she and Velveteen Dream are no longer an item. Kelley — who reportedly dated Balor last year — informed her Twitter followers that she’s “very single,” which led to her colleague Renee Young encouraging fans to slide into her direct messages.

Love appears to be in the air in WWE right now, and it’ll be interesting to see if these recent stories inspire any more superstars to take their relationships to the next level.