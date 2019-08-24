Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Proves Shirtless Runs In The Family In Black Bra & Open Jacket

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah is proving that two can play at the shirtless blazer trend – the SHE IS COMING singer famously rocked a shirtless pantsuit at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. Noah has taken to Instagram with a similar look, although the low-frills setting and blurred photography were a million miles away from the glitzy finish seen at the world’s annual fashion event.

Noah’s photo showed her shot in what may have been her bedroom – a wall covered with collage photographs suggested a home setting, with Noah herself appearing in the foreground as she offset her backdrop. The 19-year-old hadn’t been shot full length, but her outfit was still ticking boxes for a being a little out there.

Noah sported a sexy black bra with a patterned jacket in whites, blacks, and pastels, although she had opted out of a shirt. The star delivered her trademark natural beauty via a direct gaze and minimal flourishes – a little makeup seemed to be all that Noah needed. The brunette’s long and dark hair was loose around her shoulders, with a subdued facial expression reflecting the singer’s caption: racy as the outfit may have been, the post itself didn’t center around sex appeal or looks.

In fact, Noah’s caption seemed out to question her own mental health, alongside thanking her fans. The “July” singer received plenty of positive feedback to her raw and honest words.

“Keep your head up u beautiful little angel,” one fan wrote.

Another took a more verbose route, but their message likewise offered positivity.

“Oh dear Noah it’s understandable. I guess it’s because you worry about both your career and your relationship. You may feel that you are not being recognized as you deserve, you feel that there are lots of competitors out there, you feel that you can’t have a satisfying relationship and a lot more…But at least you have lots of people around you who can support you and guide you and you are talented and beautiful. I hope that everything goes well for you.”

Similar words of love filled the 841+ comments left to Noah’s post. The update also proved popular overall, racking up over 114,000 likes in the space of 15 hours. A celebrity like even came in from YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Miley Cyrus may be making major headlines on account of her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, but it looks like the 26-year-old’s little sister is getting noticed. Fans wishing to see more of Noah and her newly-released music should follow the singer’s social media.