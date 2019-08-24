‘This Is Us’ Fans Freak Out Over Teasers For August 31 ‘Big Surprise,’ Some Think Jack Is Still Alive

A huge announcement is coming on the Big Three's 39th birthday.

This Is Us fans are waiting patiently for a big “surprise” that is being teased on social media, but some think they’ve already figured it out.

For the past week, the official This Is Us Instagram page has posted teasers for “something big” that is coming to the NBC drama series on August 31, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The date is key because it is also the birthday of the Pearson siblings, aka The Big Three, and their father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

On Friday, the teasers went a step further with the promise of “a big surprise” that is coming. The tease captioned a photo of a young Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) on their first date at a carnival in the early 1970s. In the photo, the future lovebirds look frustrated as they try to keep dry from the rain.

This Is Us fans had some ideas about the impending surprise, which they are now convinced has something to do with the future Mr. and Mrs. Pearson long before Jack’s untimely death in the late 1990s, when he was in his early 50s.

Several Instagram fans commented that they hope the surprise is that Jack is not really dead.

“Jack is alive????” one This Is Us fan speculated.

“Surprise me and have Jack make a miracle comeback!!!!” another wrote.

“OMG pls say that Jack was never dead,” a third fan of the NBC hit chimed in.

“PLEASE say this was all just a dream!! ” wrote another viewer.

But other fans stopped short of wishing for a miracle that is usually reserved for daytime soaps.

“Y’all, Jack is dead. This isn’t a soap opera, they can’t just revive him. Pull yourselves together,” one fan wrote.

“Jack better not be alive and hiding… This ain’t Young and the Restless or Days of Our Lives!!!”

You can see the This Is Us teaser below.

Loading...

Of course, fans who follow the show’s spoilers know that the “surprise” probably has something to do with a new character. At a recent “Pancakes With the Pearsons” gathering in West Hollywood, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teased huge new details about the upcoming fourth season of the NBC drama. According to Deadline, during a Q&A session, Fogelman teased a big announcement that would be coming at the end of August regarding “secret new cast members.”

“I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part. I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of this month.”

Fans can now try to speculate how the Jack and Rebecca picture fits in with a secret cast member tease.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, September 24 on NBC.