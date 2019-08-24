Watch FC Schalke 04 Vs. FC Bayern Munich Stream Live: Start Time, Bayern Hopes To Rebound After Hertha Draw

FC Bayern Munich face a crucial early season matchup against FC Schalke 04 after a disappointing draw to open their season.

Last week’s German Bundesliga opener resulted in what may be a bad omen for champions FC Bayern Munich, as, for the first time in eight seasons, they failed to take the full three points in their first match, according to Fansided. As Bayern has also won the title in each of the previous seven seasons as well, their disappointing 2-2 draw with Hertha BSC in the season opener may prove to be ominous. With their chief rivals Borussia Dortmund already collecting six points, Bayern faces an early-season must-win game against FC Schalke 04 — especially for Coach Niko Kovac, whose days could be numbered if he fails to helm the team to a full three points from this next match.

But Bayern will have to get those points with a weakened side, according to SB Nation, missing midfielder Leon Goretzka — formerly a Schalke man himself — as well Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, who is still recovering from his country’s Copa America championship run that culminated on July 7.

The season-opener draw immediately put Kovac under pressure in only his second season in Munich. On the other hand, for new Schalke boss David Wagner, a 0-0 draw in their opening match, against last season’s fifth-place finishers Borussia Mönchengladbach, was an encouraging result. As Bundesliga.com reports, however, Wagner has told his team that they must raise their game to face Bayern.

“[Our performance] was a long way from perfect, especially when we had the ball, but we defended well. Up front we need to do more though,” Wagner said on Friday.

FC Bayern Munich Coach Niko Kovac is under pressure to take an early season win. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

For those interested in watching this early-season high-stakes match, it will be streamed live. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,000-seat Arena AufSchalke, also known as Veltins-Arena, in Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, August 24.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 12:30 p.m. EDT, 9:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Die Königsblauen vs. Die Roten match kicks off at midnight on Saturday night.

To watch the FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Bayern Munich live, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go livestream, however, requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Bayern Munich match live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package that carries Fox Sports 1, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now). All three of those internet live TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the match at no charge.

Another way to watch the livestream for free is to sign up for Fox Soccer Match Pass. This service also requires a monthly subscription fee, but also offers a seven-day free trial.

In Germany, Sky Sport Bundesliga will carry the Schalke-Munich livestream. In India, HotStar streams the entire 2019-2020 Bundesliga season. And in the United Kingdom, BT Sport carries the match.

Internationally, Bayern TV will stream the match on personal computers.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will livestream the Schalke-Bayern match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a livestream of the match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.