Lea Michele Stuns In Little Black Dress In Front Of Unbelievable Hawaiian Sunset

While Lea Michele has been involved in theatre since she was just a child, most fans first got to know her when she landed a starring role on the television show Glee. Since then, the brunette bombshell has worked on a wide variety of projects, including movies, and is currently in tropical Hawaii filming a holiday flick entitled Same Time, Next Christmas.

Michele has been tantalizing her 5.7 million Instagram followers with breathtaking shots of the amazing scenery where she is. Her first day on-set in Hawaii was on August 7, as she stated in an Instagram post, and since then, she has shared plenty of stunning shots of herself on the beach and the sunset she’s seeing every night.

In her latest post, Michele seemed ready for a nice night out, as she rocked a little black dress that seemed more appropriate for a luxurious restaurant than a sandy beach. The lighting in the photo was fairly dim, so it was tough to see all the details of her look, but the dress had a high neckline and sleeveless style that allowed the beauty to flaunt her toned arms and shoulders. She pulled her brunette locks back into a sleek low bun and paid tribute to the island vibe by tucking a flower behind one ear. Other than the flower, she kept her accessories simple, adding a white clutch and delicate necklace to finish off the look.

No matter how gorgeous she is in the shot, it’s tough to focus on Michele given the breathtaking view behind her. The beauty decided to pose on a balcony outdoors, which overlooked the ocean. A few palm trees were visible, as well as a mass of greenery, and then the calm ocean was illuminated by the sunset.

The sunset painted the sky a variety of shades that almost seem too vibrant to be real, with streaks of blue, pink, orange, and yellow lighting up the shot. Her followers absolutely loved the glimpse into her Hawaiian paradise, and the post received over 142,000 likes within just one day.

She didn’t explain much in the caption, adding a simple series of emoji, but her fans had plenty to say in the comments section.

“Why are you the prettiest woman on earth?” one follower asked.

Another fan called her the “queen of sunsets.”

“I just have one thing to say: OMG,” another fan said.

As Deadline reported, the movie that Michele is currently filming in Hawaii is set to release this December, so fans won’t have to wait too long to see her beauty and the magical sunsets onscreen.