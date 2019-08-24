‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Bares Mesh-Netted Booty In The Tiniest Bikini Instagram Will Allow

Anastasiya Kvitko is fast rising as Instagram’s bikini queen. The Russian bombshell has been racking up the followers on account of her insane curves, with her reputation as the “Russian Kim Kardashian” long documented by media outlets including The Sun. The European’s career has taken her to her current Los Angeles, California domicile for a full-blown stab at modeling, with Kvitko’s 10.1 million Instagram followers being living proof that things are on the rise.

AK’s recent Instagram stories saw her outfitted in her trademark swimwear. The brunette was showcasing her mind-blowing curves on a beach, with a clear shot and semi-profile positioning giving a full view of her body. AK had opted for a mix of the usual and the unusual. The star’s black-piped and halterneck bikini wasn’t anything outside of the ordinary for her, although a loose and mesh-wire netted layer over the thong two-piece was adding some unexpected extras. While this stunner mostly showcases her bikini curves without cover, the barely-there layer today added plenty of sizzle. Fans likely found themselves further drawn to the star’s curvaceous rear and all-around curves, with Kvitko kneeling on her front with propped-up arms further accentuating her assets.

Anastasia’s shorefront setting was a stunning one, and closed eyes from the model suggested that she was in her happy place.

Kvitko’s rise to fame may appear to be a smooth-sailing one, but the model has faced her hardships. As The Sun reports, AK was initially turned away from the modeling world on account of being too curvy. Kvitko isn’t going to let a few industry leaders put her down, though. The star firmly adopted a self-embracing mindset, with her resulting popularity suggesting that she made the right choice.

The model did speak to the newspaper regarding health and fitness.

“When I was a child I was into athletics, and now I just try to stay fit and go to the gym four times a week,” she stated.

“I don’t eat meat and chicken, I avoid fast food and choose a healthy diet,” Kvitko added about her nutrition.

Kvitko also appears to have adjusted to life in the U.S., with the country’s produce availability suiting Kvitko’s needs.

“It is not hard to find organic food shops in the USA,” she told the British media outlet.

Today’s photo may not have sent out all the cleavage in the world, but the bare-bootied display was likely ticking boxes for fans of Kvitko’s super-peachy rear. Fans wishing to see more of AK should give her Instagram a follow.