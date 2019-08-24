Olivia Culpo Stuns In Gorgeous Beauty Shot

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model Olivia Culpo wowed fans with her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the gorgeous brunette updated her profile with a dazzling beauty shot that was dubbed as “eyeliner heaven” by one of her followers.

Posing in a modern-looking, albeit simple interior, the 2012 Miss Universe winner made sure all eyes were on her as she puckered up for the camera to snap a glorious selfie. Closely cropped to her stunning visage, the pic called attention to her delicate features, beautifully accentuated by her flawless makeup.

Olivia was all dolled up for the eye-catching snapshot. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and Maxim Hot 100 cover girl wore a face full of makeup, which included luminizer, a delicate blush, a touch of subtle eyeshadow, and a very stylish winged eyeliner. In addition, the dark-haired beauty sported perfectly contoured eyebrows.

A chic pair of false eyelashes, ones that Olivia designed herself for Dubai-based cosmetics line Huda Beauty, drew the gaze to her striking chestnut brown eyes. Last but not least, the Model Squad alum plumped up her full, voluptuous lips with a dab of rose matte lipstick.

While her glam was certainly up to par, Olivia’s hairstyle was equally notable. The ravishing supermodel and actress wore her tresses in a medium bob – one of her signature looks, which she has showcased many times before.

The trendy hairstyle immediately caught the eye of Olivia’s legion of admirers, with some followers taking to the comments section to inquire about her hair color – a rich, chocolate shade that beautifully complemented her fair complexion.

Since some of her latest Instagram snaps showed Olivia flaunting a full, luscious mane of long, curly locks, it is safe to assume that the pic was a throwback photo. In fact, a quick scan of her Instagram Stories revealed that the Rhode Island native took the shot several months ago to promote her collaboration with Huda Beauty.

As many of her fans will remember, Olivia originally showcased the look in a photo shared to Instagram in mid-April.

Clad in a black, ribbed T-shirt, Olivia looked nothing short of spectacular in the glam selfie. Snapped on a gray background, the sizzling model lounged on a striped, black-and-white chair. The plain décor ensured that her dazzling face was the center of attention. Her elegant, white manicure completed the frame’s simple palette, one in which Olivia’s pillowy lips were the only splash of color.

Channeling her inner seductress, the I Feel Pretty actress stared directly into the lens with a smoldering gaze. Her pose drove fans into a meltdown, leaving followers entranced with her smoking hot look.

“Stunnnningggg!!!!!” one person wrote under the jaw-dropping selfie.

“So gorgeous!!!!” exclaimed another.

“Omg unreal,” read a third message, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“WOW QUEEN,” was a fourth reply, penned in all caps.

Fans who want to keep up with Olivia’s glamorous photo shoots should follow the celebrated supermodel on Instagram.