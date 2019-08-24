Tori Spelling Is Not ‘Too Poor’ For ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Despite Report

Tori Spelling said she was interested in joining the series earlier this summer.

Tori Spelling faced a rumor earlier this week which suggested that she hadn’t yet been asked to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast because she is “too poor.”

After the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member revealed earlier this summer that she wanted to be a part of the cast but hadn’t yet been approached, it was alleged that Bravo TV wasn’t interested in having her sign on because she didn’t have enough money.

“Each lady gets a decent salary, but their expenses are their responsibility,” a supposed insider revealed to the National Enquirer. “Tori simply can’t keep up! At this point, her multi-millionaire mom, Candy Spelling, has a better chance at getting on the show than she does!”

As fans may have heard, Spelling admitted she was hoping to be cast on the show, and believed she was a good contender, during an appearance on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show several weeks ago. As she explained, she’s lived in Beverly Hills her entire life and is basically a “housewife,” aside from her acting career, of course.

Although Spelling has endured some financial issues over the years, there is no reason to believe that she would be ineligible for a role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In fact, practically every cast member of the show has endured some sort of financial strife and often, the drama surrounding cast members’ finances creates storylines on the show.

Most notably, Teresa Giudice, of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was featured on the show as she pled guilty to charges of bank and wire fraud with her husband and spent nearly a year behind bars.

Despite the National Enquirer‘s report, Gossip Cop told readers on August 23 that there was absolutely no truth to Spelling being ousted by Bravo TV due to her financial state.

As viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may know, Spelling is close with a number of the series’ cast members and is actually currently working alongside fellow actress Denise Richards on the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, BH90210, which premiered earlier this month on FOX.

While Spelling does seem to be a good fit for the show, especially due to her strong ties to the cast, no announcements have been made from Bravo TV about her potential future with the series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 is currently in production and expected to begin airing on Bravo TV some time next year.