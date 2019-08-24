‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Avoids Jail Time Two Years After Fatal Crash In Iowa

The former ABC star gets a no-jail deal after a fatal crash on a rural Iowa road.

Bachelor star Chris Soules has been sentenced in the 2017 crash that killed a 66-year-old fellow farmer in Iowa more than two years ago. According to filed court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former ABC star agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence but will likely serve two years of probation. Soules, 37, waived his right to appear for his sentencing earlier this week.

While The Bachelor alum known as Prince Farming was originally charged with a Class D felony and faced up to five years in prison, his November 2018 plea deal resulted in him looking at up to two years in prison for “leaving the scene of a personal injury accident,” an aggravated misdemeanor.

TMZ reports that while the once-beloved Bachelor star was on board with a two-year prison sentence, he won’t spend any time behind bars.

Soules’ attorney filed documents to accept the District Attorney’s proposed sentence for his conditional guilty plea to leaving the scene of the accident, and the D.A. recommended the Iowa farmer get a two-year suspended sentence. The judge has not yet approved the deal, but once signed off, the former reality star would serve his probation under the supervision of Iowa’s Department of Correctional Services, TMZ notes.

Fresh off his Bachelor fame, Soules’ pickup truck rear-ended a John Deere tractor on a rural Iowa road in April 2017, killing his neighbor and fellow farmer, Kenny Mosher. While The Bachelor star reportedly called 911, administered CPR to Mosher, and remained at the scene until emergency personal arrived, he fled the accident site before police showed up. Soules was later arrested at his house after a lengthy period of time in which he refused to come outside to face the police. There were rumors at the time that Soules had been drinking ahead of the crash, but it was not proven.

Chris Soules appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette in 2014 and headlined Season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015, ending his season with an engagement to Whitney Bischoff. The two split a few months later, and Bischoff went on to marry Ricky Angel and welcomed her first child, a son named Hayes Singleton Angel, earlier this month.

At the time of the tractor crash in 2017, Soules’ former fiancée told People she was devastated to hear the news of her ex’s tragic accident.

“This is a very sad situation,” Bischoff said in 2017. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”