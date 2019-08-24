Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Revealing Bikini Snap With Her Girlfriends, ‘Sun’s Out, Buns Out!’

Alessandra is leaving little to the imagination in her revealing new bikini photo.

Alessandra Ambrosio is leaving very little to the imagination with her latest bikini look. In a new photo shared online this week by her recently launched swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, Alessandra could be seen ditching her bikini top as she did a little sunbathing with some of her girlfriends at the beach.

The sizzling snap uploaded on August 23 had Alessandra laying on her front on the beach as she soaked up the sun with three friends, proudly showing off some serious skin in her very skimpy string bikini bottoms. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel had her long brunette hair flowing down as she closed her eyes while enjoying some time on the sand.

Ambrosio – who shares two children with her former fiancé Jamie Mazur – put her undeniable body confidence on full display as she flashed her impressive tan and pert derriere in the tiny white bottoms, while her girlfriends wore the same pair in different colors including red and purple.

In the caption of the red-hot new bikini snap, Gal Floripa revealed that the ladies were all sporting the Supernova bottoms, which are available online from the swimwear brand.

The account actually gave fans a sneak peek at the snap from another angle earlier this week in another perky shot shared to the social media site that was taken from the side.

Alessandra has proven on multiple occasions that she’s not exactly averse to showing off her fit and toned beach body though, as she’s served as both designer and model for Gal Floripa – which she founded with her sister Aline Ambrosio and their friend Gisele Coria.

As The Inquisitr noted, another recent bikini photo from the gorgeous star showed her rocking a tiny strapless two-piece while enjoying a sunny vacation to Italy.

Prior to that, as The Inquisitr also reported, it was all about the pink swimwear for the mom of two.

As for the incredible physique Alessandra is so proudly putting on display, she’s previously admitted that she actually thinks her body is better now than before she became a mom two her two daughters.

“Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t. But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids,” she said during an interview with Net-A-Porter.

“It’s partly because I workout, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape – it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did,” she continued.

Ambrosio also opened up about her passion for exercising, telling the site that getting in a workout is “a healthy, normal part of my daily routine, my kids will grow up seeing it in the same way, and I love that.”